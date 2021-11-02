Eagles acquire CB Kary Vincent Jr. from Broncos for a 2022 sixth-round pick

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
After taking it down to the final minutes for a deal involving Fletcher Cox, the Eagles acquired cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. from the Broncos for a sixth-round pick in 2022.

Vincent was drafted by Denver in the seventh round, 237th overall, of the 2021 NFL draft as a slot and nickel cornerback out of LSU.

