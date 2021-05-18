Eagles acquire CB Josiah Scott from the Jaguars for CB Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick
Trade: Jaguars are dealing CB Josiah Scott to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for CB Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick, per sources.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 18, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles landed themselves a cornerback, but it’s not Steven Nelson. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Eagles are trading cornerback Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for Josiah Scott.
Originally drafted by Jacksonville in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2020 draft, Scott saw action in six games during his rookie campaign, logging 11 tackles (10 solo) and one tackle for loss.
A three-year letter winner at Michigan State, Scott started 30 career games and finished his career ranked tied for 12th in Spartan history with 32 passes defended, 98 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.
