Eagles’ 90-man roster by jersey number ahead of training camp

The Eagles had a fruitful offseason, quietly retooling their roster by restocking homegrown talent.

For a quick review, Philadelphia had eight key contributors land lucrative deals elsewhere on the open market.

The Eagles retained six free agents while adding three new players, including former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, who reached an agreement on a one-year, $5 million deal worth up to $8 million.

Howie Roseman then addressed the defense by adding safeties Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds on one-year deals.

The Eagles’ GM put on a clinic during the NFL draft, landing three more Georgia Bulldogs, a hybrid safety, and more offensive line talent.

Philadelphia signed nine undrafted rookies and Charleston Rambo after the rookie minicamp.

With training camp just 24 hours away, here’s an updated look at Philadelphia’s 90-man roster.

#0 D'Andre Swift, RB

Swift will be the first Eagles player in franchise history to wear the No. 0, adding more excitement to his home coming.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

The All-Pro quarterback signed a new five-year, $255 million contract this offseason and has a talented running back group at his disposal to absorb some of that punishment.

#2 CB Darius Slay

Slay is back with the Eagles on a two-year deal and will team with James Bradberry to form the league’s top lockdown combination.

#3 Nolan Smith, LB

The first-round pick will drop down a digit from his college number, wearing the No. 3 as a SAM linebacker who’ll watch Hasson Reddick’s every move.

#4 Jake Elliott, K

#6 WR Devonta Smith

Smith will enter year three after a 95-catch, 1,196-yard season and team with A.J. Brown to form a top-five duo.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Reddick will enter year two of a 3-year, $45 million contract, and if he can match his 16.5 sacks from 2022, he could look to reset the market.

#8 Marcus Mariota, QB

The Eagles’ new backup quarterback should be an improvement over Gardner Minshew from a scheme point of view.

Mariota is expected to wear the No. 8, with Arryn Siposs switching to No. 10 for now, along with Tanner McKee.

#10 Arryn Siposs, Punter

Siposs will battle undrafted rookie kicker/punter Ty Zentner (Kansas State) for the punter job.

#10 QB Tanner McKee

The former Stanford quarterback will battle Ian Book for the third quarterback spot.

#11 WR A.J. Brown

Brown logged 1,496 yards receiving in his first year with the Eagles and will look to take things to dominate in 2023.

#13 Olamide Zaccheaus, WR

The veteran will battle Quez Watkins for the third wide receiver spot.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

The Third year running back was the best player at the position down the stretch last year. He’ll now compete with D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott, and Trey Sermon for snaps in the deepest backfield in the NFL.

#16 WR Quez Watkins

After taking a step back in year three, Watkins will look to re-establish himself in the Eagles’ passing game, while competing With Olamide Zaccheaus for snaps.

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

Dean will assume the role at middle linebacker after Philadelphia allowed T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White to depart in free agency.

He’ll now be joined on defense by four other former Bulldog defenders.

#18 WR Britain Covey

Covey made the practice squad as an undrafted rookie and had 33 punt returns and ten kick returns for the Eagles this season, acting as the Eagles’ primary return man on the punt team and the second-leading kickoff returner.

Covey finished with over 500 yards between kick and punt returns and didn’t cost Philadelphia any games by putting the football on the ground.

#19 QB Ian Book

The former Notre Dame quarterback spent 2022 as the third signal-caller, and he’ll battle rookie Tanner McKee for that final roster spot.

A do-it-all safety selected in the third round, Brown will battle Reed Blankenship, Terrell Edmunds, and Justin Scott for a starting job.

#22 RB Trey Sermon

With Marcus Epps moving on to the Raiders, Trey Sermon has switched numbers.

San Francisco selected the Ohio State product in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with Sermon lasting one season in the Bay Area, before being waived and landing with the Eagles.

Sermon had just two carries for 19 yards on the season, but he offers potential with athleticism and elite size for the position. He will compete with D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott for carries.

#23 RB Rashaad Penny

Penny entered the offseason looking to stay healthy and replace the departed Miles Sanders. He’ll now battle D’Andre Swift and Kenny Gainwell for the starting spot.

#24 CB James Bradberry

#26 S Terrell Edmunds

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

#28 CB Josh Jobe

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

#30 DB Justin Evans

#31 CB Mario Goodrich

#32 Reed Blankenship

The second-year safety will compete with Terrell Edmunds, Sydney Brown, Justin Evans and K’Von Wallace.

#33 CB Josiah Scott

#34 RB Kennedy Brooks

#35 RB Boston Scott

The Giants Killer returns for another year of versatility and dual-threat abilities.

#36 CB Tristin McCollum

#37 CB Kelee Ringo

#38 CB Greedy Williams

#39 CB Eli Ricks

The rookie from Alabama will look to make the roster after going undrafted.

#41 LB Nicholas Morrow

Morrow played every defensive snap for Chicago in 2022, and he’ll compete with Christian Elliss for the weakside linebacker job opposite Nakobe Dean.

#42 S K'Von Wallace

The fourth-year safety is entering a contract season.

#43 DB Mekhi Garner

#43 WR Charleston Rambo

#45 LS Rick Lovato

#46 TE Dan Arnold

#47 TE Dalton Keene

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

#49 Punter Ty Zentner

#50 OL Fred Johnson

#51 OL Cam Jurgens

The second-year center from Nebraska will transition to offensive guard in place of the departed Isaac Seumalo.

#52 LB Davion Taylor

#53 LB Christian Elliss

The special teams ace will compete with Nicholas Morrow for the weakside linebacker spot.

#54 LB Shaun Bradley

#55 DE Brandon Graham

Graham returns after logging 10+ sacks for the first time in his career.

#56 OL Tyler Steen

The rookie from Alabama will transition from left tackle to right guard, as he’s set to battle Cam Jurgens for the chance to replace Isaac Seumalo.

#57 LB Ben VanSumeren

#58 LB Kyron Johnson

#59 DE Janarius Robinson

#61 DT Noah Elliss

Dennis Kelly

The move hasn’t been made official yet, but Philadelphia will add Dennis Kelly to the offensive tackle battle.

#62 OL Jason Kelce

The legendary center will return for his 13th season.

#63 OL Jack Driscoll

#64 OL Brett Toth

#65 OL Lane Johnson

#66 OL Roderick Johnson

#66 DE Matt Leo

#67 OL Cameron Tom

#68 OL Jordan Mailata

#69 OL Landon Dickerson

The third year guard will look to establish himself as an All-Pro after earning his first Pro Bowl nod.

#72 DT Moro Ojomo

#74 OL Trevor Reid

#75 DE Tarron Jackson

#76 OL Tyrese Robinson

#77 OL Julian Good-Jones

#78 OL Sua Opeta

#79 OL Chim Okorafor

#80 TE Tyree Jackson

#81 TE Grant Calcaterra

#82 WR Devon Allen

Allen returned to the track this summer, running the fourth fastest 110M hurdle time in the world this year.

#83 TE Brady Russell

#84 WR Greg Ward

#85 WR Tyrie Cleveland

#86 WR Joseph Ngata

#87 WR Jadon Haselwood

#88 WR Dallas Goedert

A top five tight end, Goedert will look to earn his first All-Pro honors.

#89 TE Jack Stoll

#90 DT Jordan Davis

The second-year defensive tackle was reunited with Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

#91 DT Fletcher Cox

Cox returned on a one-year, $10 million deal.

#93 DT Milton Williams

#94 DE Josh Sweat

Sweat logged 11 sacks in 2022.

#95 DT Marlon Tuipulotu

#96 DE Derek Barnett

Barnett returns after tearing his ACL in the season opener.

#97 DE Kentavius Street

#98 DT Jalen Carter

