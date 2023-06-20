Eagles have 9 players make a CBS Sports ranking of the top 100 players of 2023

With OTAs and minicamps complete for all 32 NFL teams, it’ll be about a month-long break before the Jets and Browns report ahead of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

With the break in the action, experts and analyst from around the league are releasing their summer rankings and positional grades.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports just unveiled his top 100 for 2023, and Philadelphia had nine players make a list, with James Bradberry making honorable mentions.

The best right tackle in football is the highest rated Eagles.

He is the best right tackle in the league. He is a force on the best offensive line in the league.

31: Jalen Hurts PHILADELPHIA EAGLES QB

The Eagles All-Pro will land high on multiple list this summer.

He has quickly developed into a top-level quarterback, taking the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season. He is a threat as both a runner and thrower, which is why the Eagles signed him to a long-term extension this year.

42: Jason Kelce PHILADELPHIA EAGLES C

The Eagles legend will return for what could be one final season.

He isn’t big for the position, but this veteran gets by with his smarts and athletic ability. He came back for another season, which is huge for the Eagles offense.

47: A.J. Brown PHILADELPHIA EAGLES WR

Brown made a huge impression during his first season in Philadelphia.

In his first season with the Eagles, he had a career-high 88 catches and averaged 17 yards per catch. He also tied for second in the league with six catches of 40 yards or more.

60: Jordan Mailata PHILADELPHIA EAGLES OT

Mailata has been dominant and he’ll look to make his first Pro Bowl.

This former Australian rugby player has turned himself into a top left tackle. He is a massive man who can overpower in the run game, but has really made strides in pass protection.

64: Haason Reddick PHILADELPHIA EAGLES OLB

Reddick will look to take his game to another level.

He tied with Myles Garrett for second in the league in sacks with 16. In his first season with the Eagles after signing as a free agent, he showed he can be a major problem as a disrupter off the edge.

69: DeVonta Smith PHILADELPHIA EAGLES WR

Smith broke the franchise record for catches in a season by a receiver.

He is coming off a 95-catch season, the best catch number for any Eagles receiver in team history. He also had seven touchdown catches.

77: Landon Dickerson PHILADELPHIA EAGLES OG

Landon Dickerson will look to become an All-Pro in 2023.

He became a Pro Bowl guard last season in large part because he is good in pass protection. With more experience, he will be higher on this list.

96: Darius Slay PHILADELPHIA EAGLES CB

Big Play Slay is back for two more seasons.

He continues to be a playmaker on the Eagles defense. He isn’t great in the run game, but he is an important part of their coverage teams.

