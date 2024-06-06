Eagles have 7th most amount of dead money salary cap hits in NFL for 2024

The Eagles have $27,451,062 in available cap space right now but could have a ton more if not for a $50 million dead salary cap hit that places Philadelphia among the top seven in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

The Eagles traded Haason Reddick this offseason and released Avonte Maddox before re-signing him at a lower salary. Other former Eagles included in the dead money are Marcus Mariota ($3,068,000), Kevin Byard ($1,386,000), Derek Barnett ($4,004,766), and Kyron Johnson ($104,964).

Additional money and salary cap space have been taken away after the retirements of Jason Kelce ($8,678,000) and Fletcher Cox ($4,200,000).

