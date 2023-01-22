This year’s Eagles have accomplished a feat not seen since the great 1985 Bears.

After sacking Daniel Jones five times in Saturday night’s win over the Giants, the 2022 Eagles now have 75 sacks in their 18 combined regular season and postseason games. That’s the third-most in NFL history.

The most ever was the 82 sacks recorded in 18 games by the 1984 Bears, and the second-most was the 80 sacks in 19 games by the 1985 Bears. The Eagles are now in elite company.

Philadelphia is averaging four sacks a game, which means if the Eagles play in two more games — the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl — they’re on pace to finish with 83 sacks and break the all-time record.

Eagles have 75 sacks in regular season and playoffs, most since 1985 Bears originally appeared on Pro Football Talk