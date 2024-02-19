Eagles 7-round mock draft 2.0 as we kick off the 2024 NFL offseason

The Eagles are looking for a reset after exiting the playoffs following a loss to the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs.

Even with Nick Sirianni’s team clinching a playoff berth for the third straight year, there have been significant changes to the coaching staff following a historic collapse that saw Philadelphia lose 6 of their final seven games.

It’s never too early to look ahead at the NFL draft, and with so many holes on defense, Howie Roseman has the assets to retool the roster.

Philadelphia has never drafted an off-the-ball linebacker in the first round, and they won’t this spring either, but Howie Roseman will reload in the trenches and could get a familiar name in the second round.

We’re looking ahead and releasing our second Eagles Wire mock draft of the offseason via the PFF simulator, with the Birds restocking in the trenches and the secondary.

Rd1: Pick 22 Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Sep 30, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Mosley (18) in Davis Wade Stadium at Mississippi State University. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

McKinstry was a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide and, over the last two seasons, established himself as one of the top defensive backs in the entire country. With 22 pass breakups and an interception over two seasons, McKinstry has shown excellent growth as a defender and could be an all-pro level player at the next level, given his physical traits.

Rd2: Pick 50 NO Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Cooper was a bright spot for the Aggies in 2023, with 84 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss, and 8.0 sacks. He had just 0.5 sacks in his previous three years, making a significant leap he took as a senior in College Station.

“Flies to the football, diagnoses quickly like he’s shot out of a cannon, gets sacks off the edge,” ESPN’s Kiper said on First Draft. “DJ Durkin, former coordinator, moved around him, had him off the edge getting after [Jalen] Milroe, [Jayden] Daniels, all the quarterbacks. He’s out of the Louisiana prep ranks. Did a heck of a job there. Length – 6-3 with really long arms. … Length for an off-ball linebacker, when you talk about 6-3 with these incredibly long arms and wingspan, what does that do? You get a finger on a pass.

Rd2: Pick 54 Jermaine Burton, WR ,Alabama

Burton was Alabama’s leading receiver over the last two seasons, and could step right into the lineup if Quez Watkins departs.

Burton spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide after transferring in from Georgia.

In 2023, Burton led Alabama in touchdowns and receiving yards with 39 catches for 798 yards and eight touchdowns. He had four catches for 21 yards in the season-ending Rose Bowl loss to Michigan.

Rd3: Pick 97 C Mason McCormick, G, South Dakota State

McCormick started at left guard for South Dakota State but is taking reps at both guard and center in his draft preparation.

Rd5: Pick 160 Dylan Laube ,HB, New Hampshire

A talented dual-threat player, Laube was a small school prospect who displayed his talent at the Senior Bowl and could be a player to watch.

Laube rushed for 2,773 yards and 29 touchdowns on 556 carries throughout his 46 career appearances, and in 2023, the New Hampshire product produced 749 rushing yards and 699 receiving yards last season, totaling 1,448 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He could add talent to multiple positions, including special teams.

Rd5: Pick 170 Drake Nugent, C ,Michigan

Nugent started in all 15 games for Michigan in 2023, just one of three offensive linemen to do so, joining left guard Trevor Keegan and tackle/guard Karsen Barnhart. He helped the Wolverines post a perfect 15-0 record and win the national championship. They won the Big Ten for the third straight season.

The 6-foot-2, 301-pounder was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media, playing on a Joe Moore Award semifinalist offensive line. He was a finalist for the Rimington Award, handed out to the nation’s top center, and was the Wolverines’ offensive player of the week on five different occasions.

Nugent’s 78.0 overall Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade ranked ninth among FBS centers with at least 200 snaps. According to the analytics site, he gave up just 9 pressures and 1 sack on 386 pass-blocking snaps.

Rd5: Pick 171 LaDarius Henderson, OT, Michigan

A Texas native, Henderson was an All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; second team, media, 2023), appearing in 14 games on the offensive line with 10 starts at left tackle.

Prior to transferring to Michigan, the 6-4, 315 pound offensive tackle earned four varsity letters at Arizona State (2019-20-21-22), appearing in 33 games with 29 starts (19 at left guard, 10 at left tackle).

Rd5: Pick 178 Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn

A safety who started his career at cornerback, Simpson had 36 total tackles, 28 of which were solo, and 1.5 tackles for loss totaling 4 yards in 2023.

Simpson played cornerback in 32 previous games for Auburn, before switching to safety following several injuries down the stretch of the 2022 season.

Simpson had four interceptions in his first five games of the 2023 campaign —one of which he returned for a touchdown. With a fumble recovery against UMass, Simpson led the Tigers with five takeaways on the season.

He was named a midseason All-American by the Associated Press, and this week he was named second team All-SEC by the league’s coaches.

Rd: 7 Pick 240 Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State

Jacobs, a four-year player at Penn State, won honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after making 47 tackles (eight for losses) and 2.5 sacks. Jacobs recovered two fumbles and recorded five quarterback hurries. Jacobs recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown against Ohio State, but the play was overturned by a holding penalty.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire