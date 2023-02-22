Eagles have 7 players make an ESPN ranking of the top 50 free agents with best team fits

The NFL offseason is off and running, with the March 15 new league year fast approaching.

Philadelphia’s first order of business will be securing a massive contract extension for All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Team brass will have an urgent focus on the NFL scouting combined with the Eagles holding two first-round picks, and likely looking to add more draft capital.

With 18 pending free agents, Howie Roseman has some difficult choices to make, and he could see several key contributors land with other teams around the league.

ESPN recently looked at the best team fits for the top 50 free agents, and the Birds had seven players make the list.

3. Javon Hargrave, DT

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

A versatile defensive tackle who has improved dramatically from year to year, Matt Bowen has the Seahawks breaking the bank for Hargrave.

Best team fit: Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll and the Seahawks can upgrade the defensive front with Hargrave, adding a disruptive tackle with pass-rush juice. This past season, Hargrave notched 11 sacks and 37 tackles, and his pass rush win rate of 17.2% when lined up on the interior ranked third overall in the NFL. And Seattle’s 33.5% pass rush win rate was No. 28 last season. Hargrave is slippery off the ball with the upfield burst to attack the pocket, and he can hold a gap in the run game, too.

13. James Bradberry, CB

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The veteran cornerback earned himself a pay raise after betting on himself and earning All-Pro honors after being released by the Giants last spring.

Bradberry has talked about wanting to be compensated properly while joining a winner.

Best team fit: Arizona Cardinals A key part of the Eagles defense that made a run to Super Bowl LVII, Bradberry would make sense in Arizona, where he could play for new coach Jonathan Gannon (his coordinator in Philadelphia). We know the scheme fit works here, with Bradberry using his press-man skills and high-level zone eyes to make plays on the ball. Last season, Bradberry posted 17 pass breakups and three interceptions. At 30 years old, Bradberry should get one more shot at a multiyear contract and could upgrade a Cardinals defense lacking perimeter coverage talent. Arizona’s 68.5% completion percentage against on throws outside the numbers ranked 28th last season.

14. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner-Johnson is a must-have for the Eagles and Bowen has Philadelphia as the best fit for the versatile safety.

Best team fit: Philadelphia Eagles The Eagles would be retaining one of their most versatile defenders, as Gardner-Johnson can play the safety position or cover in the slot. He tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions in just 12 regular-season games, and his urgent play style pops on the tape. With the coverage traits and ball skills to create impact plays, Gardner-Johnson is in position to sign a multiyear deal.

35. Isaac Seumalo, G

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seumalo is the least heralded of the Eagles’ offensive line starters and he could land a massive free-agent deal with teams around the league looking for versatility.

Best team fit: Indianapolis Colts Seumalo would fill a need opposite of Quinten Nelson at right guard for the Colts. He’s a technically sound blocker with the foot quickness to re-direct defenders and the body control to wrestle back versus power rushers. Seumalo had a pass block win rate of 93.6% in Philadelphia last season, which ranked 15th among offensive guards. The Colts allowed 60 sacks (second-most) and produced the league’s worst pass block win rate at 48.5% in 2022.

37. T.J. Edwards, ILB

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A talented tackling machine, Edwards may have priced himself out in Philadelphia, but will have his suitors.

Best team fit: Atlanta Falcons Edwards is a stack linebacker who will key and diagnose quickly versus the run, and he has the second-level range to impact zone windows. His 159 tackles tied for sixth in the NFL last season, and he can be schemed as a blitzer in both base and sub-personnel packages. Atlanta ranked 25th in yards allowed per play in 2022 (5.7), and it needs a playmaker in the middle of the defense.

39. Brandon Graham, DE

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Graham has made it clear that he wants to play a few more seasons and the Eagles legend deserves to retire with the franchise that drafted him. Graham logged 10+ sacks in 2022 and still be a solid rotational pass rusher.

Best team fit: Philadelphia Eagles Graham posted a career-high 11 sacks this past year, his 13th NFL season. He has spent every season with the Eagles. Why not return? Graham is a rotational edge rusher who can still provide quality depth and production at age 35, and I could see him back in Philly on a one-year deal.

43. Miles Sanders, RB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders says he wants to return, but the explosive running back will certainly have suitors on the open market, and teams with a strong offensive line will look to secure his services.

Best team fit: Miami Dolphins We have to see how the market develops for Sanders, who set career highs in rushing attempts (259), rushing yards (1,269) and touchdowns (11) for the Eagles this past season. But there is an opening right now in Miami, considering both Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert are scheduled to hit free agency. Sanders would fit in Mike McDaniel’s heavily schemed run game and could see more usage as a receiver.

