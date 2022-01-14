Eagles have the 6th most upcoming cap space of any playoff team

The Eagles have advanced to the postseason and although the roster is aging at key positions, the organization is in a position their core group together going forward.

Philadelphia has three first-round picks, four of the top-44 picks in the 2022 NFL draft and they’ll have the 6th most upcoming cap space of any playoff team.

Only the Bengals, the Steelers, the Raiders, the Patriots, and Bucs are sitting with more comfort than the Eagles.

At the other end of the spectrum, only the Packers (-$45M) and the Cowboys (-$14M) are in worse predicaments.

List

Eagles-Bucs injury report: Josh Sweat held out of practice, Miles Sanders among 5 listed as limited

List

PFF grades: Where Eagles' players ranked in NFL at their position this season

List

6 key offensive adjustments the Eagles have to make entering the playoffs

Related