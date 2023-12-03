Eagles out to 6-0 lead on two Jake Elliott field goals

The 49ers defense has bent in the first quarter against the Eagles, but they haven't broken.

The Eagles have gotten into the red zone on both of their offensive possessions and the 49ers have slammed the door on their end zone aspirations both times. Jake Elliott has hit a pair of field goals and the Eagles lead 6-0 with 2:01 left in the quarter.

Jalen Hurts hit a long pass to A.J. Brown to put the Eagles in 49ers territory on the first possession, but a pair of incompletions stalled things out on the eight-yard-line. The second drive saw Brown and DeVonta Smith make big plays before a Javon Kinlaw sack of Hurts forced Elliott back onto the field.

The 49ers were three-and-out between those possessions, so they need to find some better offensive footing.