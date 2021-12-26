Eagles’ 53 man roster for Week 16 matchup vs. Giants with news and notes

The Eagles and Giants are just a few hours away from kicking off an important Week 16 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

The matchup has lasting playoff ramifications and Philadelphia must take care of business with Jake Fromm making his first NFL start on the road.

The Eagles 53 man roster looks a little different this week with Andre Dillard, Ryan Kerrigan, and Shaun Bradley on the COVID-19 list.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is coming off a record-setting Week 16 performance and he’ll look to repay the Giants after a 3 interception outing in Week 12.

#2 CB Darius Slay

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Slay will look to shut down Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay after being named to his 4th Pro Bowl.

#3 CB Steven Nelson

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson (3) breaks up a touchdown pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.

Nyg Vs Phi

#4 K Jake Elliott

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jake Elliott kicks during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

#6 WR Devonta Smith

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Smith will look for an improved performance against James Bradberry and the second matchup of the season.

#7 QB Reid Sinnett

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

#8 P Arryn Siposs

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) looks to throw the ball in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford.

Nyj Vs Phi

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Gainwell will be active and has supplanted Boston Scott as the third running back on the depth chart.

#16 WR Quez Watkins

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs with the ball in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford.

Nyj Vs Phi

Story continues

#18 WR Jalen Reagor

Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA;

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reagor had one of his best days as an Eagles last week and Sunday provides the perfect backdrop after the second-year wideout’s two dropped passes late in the Week 12 loss.

#19 WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

#21 CB Andre Chachere

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

#22 S Marcus Epps

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Epps has been the Eagles’ most efficient and dependable safety at times.

#23 S Rodney McLeod

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

#24 RB Jordan Howard

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Howard has returned to the lineup and will serve as the battering ram to Miles Sanders’ knockout punch.

#26 RB Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders logged 131-yards against Washington and is aiming to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the first time as a pro.

#28 S Anthony Harris

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

#33 CB Josiah Scott

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

#34 Kary Vincent Jr.

Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

#35 RB Boston Scott

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Scott has dropped to fourth on the running back depth chart.

#36 CB Tay Gowan

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

#42 S K'Von Wallace

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

#45 LS Rick Lovato

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

#49 LB Alex Singleton

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

#57 T.J. Edwards

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles starting middle linebacker will team with Alex Singleton against the Giants.

LB Genard Avery #58

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

C Jason Kelce #62

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Kelce is a Pro Bowler and playing like an All-Pro.

#64 G/T Brett Toth

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

1

1