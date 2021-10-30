Eagles’ 53-man roster vs. Lions: News and notes for Week 8

As the Eagles and Lions get set for kickoff, the 53-man roster for Week 8 is something to watch, as Philadelphia could really become a seller if the team falls to 2-6 on the season.

Here’s a breakdown of the 53 man roster for Sunday’s important matchup, with news and analysis.

QB #1 Jalen Hurts

(AP Photo/David Becker)

In Week 7, Hurts was 18 of 34, for 236-yards and 2 touchdowns.

QB Gardner Minshew #10

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Minshew is now the No. 2 quarterback in Philadelphia and he’ll be a player to watch moving forward.

QB Reid Sinnett #7

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sinnett saw action with the Dolphins early on this season and he’ll likely be inactive in Week 8.

RB Jordan Howard #24

(AP Photo/Michael Perez)

The veteran running back will see his first action of the season with Miles Sanders set to be placed on injured reserve.

RB Kenneth Gainwell #14

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Gainwell logged 5 carries for 20 yards against the Raiders and he’ll likely get the start on Sunday, with Boston Scott and Jordan Howard in reserve roles.

RB Boston Scott #35

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Scott logged 7 carries for 24-yards and a touchdown in the first extensive action of the season.

WR DeVonta Smith #6

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is coming off 5 catch, 61-yard performance against the Raiders and should be on deck for a huge afternoon in Detroit.

WR Quez Watkins #16

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s No. 2 wide receiver, Watkins is among the league leaders in yards per catch.

WR Jalen Reagor #18

Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Reagor logged 2 catches for 25-yards and a touchdown against the Raiders. He’s in a battle with Quez Watkins for the No. 2 wide receiver spot.

WR Greg Ward #84

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ward saw 17 snaps against the Raiders.

Story continues

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside #19

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

Questionable with a back injury, Arcega-Whiteside has yet to be targeted this season.

TE Dallas Goedert #88

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Goedert led Philadelphia in receiving yards against the Raiders and logged 93% of the snaps.

TE Jack Stoll #89

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll (89) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The undrafted rookie from Nebraska saw 13 snaps against the Raiders and could remain the backup tight end until Tyree Jackson is ready to return.

LT Jordan Mailata #68

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Eagles star left tackle will look to bounce back against Detroit after getting roughed up at times by Raiders star Yannick Ngakoue.

LG Landon Dickerson #69

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Dillard is coming along at left guard and has the ability to play three different spots.

C Jason Kelce #62

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Kelce makes another consecutive start as he continues to make history as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

RG Jack Driscoll #63

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Driscoll was solid against Las Vegas, logging every snap.

RT Lane Johnson #65

(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Lane Johnson logged 58 snaps in his first game back.

LT Andre Dillard #65

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The subject of trade rumors, Dillard played well when both Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson were out with injuries.

G/T Brett Toth #64

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Toth can play both positions for the Eagles.

C/G Jack Anderson #76

Anderson was ruled out.

G/C Sua Opeta

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Sua Opeta (78) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

If either Landon Dickerson or Jack Driscoll goes down, Opeta could be called to action if he’s active.

G/C Nate Herbig

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Herbig could see time at guard or center if he’s active.

DE Josh Sweat #94

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Sweat had a tackle, a pass defended, and one of the few hits on Derek Carr.

DT Javon Hargrave #97

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Hargrave had 7 tackles against the Raiders and should be in line for a huge matchup on Sunday.

DT Fletcher Cox #91

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

The Eagles star defensive tackle was frustrated on Sunday afternoon, logging 2 tackles, while spending the afternoon defending screens.

DE Derek Barnett #96

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Barnett is among the NFC leaders in quarterback pressures despite his penchant for penalties, and he also logged the most snaps against Las Vegas.

DE Tarron Jackson #75

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie logged 4 snaps against Las Vegas and could start to cut into Ryan Kerrigan’s playing time.

DE Ryan Kerrigan #90

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Kerrigan logged 14 snaps against the Raider and could see his snaps dwindle.

DT Hassan Ridgeway #98

The massive defensive tackle should see 20 snaps against Las Vegas.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu #95

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

He could be inactive.

DT Milton Williams #93

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Williams logged 18 snaps against the Raiders, accounting for 1 tackle.

LB Shaun Bradley #54

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Temple product is seeing the bulk of usage of special teams.

LB Genard Avery #58

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The SAM linebacker and veteran pass rusher logged the third-most snaps against the Raiders.

LB T.J. Edwards #57

Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards had five tackles against the Raiders.

LB Patrick Johnson #48

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The rookie has seen his snaps disappear after starting against Dallas.

LB Alex Singleton #49

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ leading tackler, Singleton gets exposed in the passing game and misses his share of tackles as well.

LB Davion Taylor #52

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor had 6 tackles against Las Vegas.

LB Eric Wilson #50

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A value signing in the offseason, Wilson has been disappointing through 7 weeks.

CB Tay Gowan #36

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A former Central Florida star who was drafted by the Cardinals but expected to be a member of the Eagles, Gowan was inactive against Las Vegas.

CB Avonte Maddox #29

Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The fourth-year cornerback is having his best season after returning to the slot.

CB Mac McCain #37

Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

McCain was inactive against the Bucs.

CB Zech McPhearson #27

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

After seeing time early on in the season, McPhearson has been reduced to a special teams role and he’ll be out on Sunday.

CB Steven Nelson #3

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The veteran is matching Darius Slay in the big play department this season.

CB Josiah Scott #33

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Scott has returned to the roster after spending time on injured reserve.

CB Darius Slay #2

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Slay returns to the city that drafted him and he’ll look for a huge performance.

DB Andre Chachere #23

Philadelphia Eagles safety Andre Chachere (21) on defense during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

The veteran has excelled on special teams.

Safety Marcus Epps #22

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Epps led the Eagles in tackles (11) against the Raiders and he’ll likely start at Detroit.

Safety Rodney McLeod

The veteran had 8 tackles against the Raiders.

K'Von Wallace #28

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles activated safety K’Von Wallace from Injured Reserve, and he’ll be needed as starting safety Anthony Harris is doubtful for Sunday’s game with thumbs/groin injuries.

Wallace started in two of the first three games this season, logging six tackles before suffering a shoulder injury during Week 3 in Dallas.

Richard Rodgers TE #81

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers was elevated for last week’s game in Las Vegas and played seven snaps on offense.

1

1