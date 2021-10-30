Eagles’ 53-man roster vs. Lions: News and notes for Week 8
As the Eagles and Lions get set for kickoff, the 53-man roster for Week 8 is something to watch, as Philadelphia could really become a seller if the team falls to 2-6 on the season.
Here’s a breakdown of the 53 man roster for Sunday’s important matchup, with news and analysis.
QB #1 Jalen Hurts
(AP Photo/David Becker)
In Week 7, Hurts was 18 of 34, for 236-yards and 2 touchdowns.
QB Gardner Minshew #10
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Minshew is now the No. 2 quarterback in Philadelphia and he’ll be a player to watch moving forward.
QB Reid Sinnett #7
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Sinnett saw action with the Dolphins early on this season and he’ll likely be inactive in Week 8.
RB Jordan Howard #24
(AP Photo/Michael Perez)
The veteran running back will see his first action of the season with Miles Sanders set to be placed on injured reserve.
RB Kenneth Gainwell #14
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Gainwell logged 5 carries for 20 yards against the Raiders and he’ll likely get the start on Sunday, with Boston Scott and Jordan Howard in reserve roles.
RB Boston Scott #35
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Scott logged 7 carries for 24-yards and a touchdown in the first extensive action of the season.
WR DeVonta Smith #6
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Smith is coming off 5 catch, 61-yard performance against the Raiders and should be on deck for a huge afternoon in Detroit.
WR Quez Watkins #16
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia’s No. 2 wide receiver, Watkins is among the league leaders in yards per catch.
WR Jalen Reagor #18
Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports
Reagor logged 2 catches for 25-yards and a touchdown against the Raiders. He’s in a battle with Quez Watkins for the No. 2 wide receiver spot.
WR Greg Ward #84
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Ward saw 17 snaps against the Raiders.
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside #19
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)
Questionable with a back injury, Arcega-Whiteside has yet to be targeted this season.
TE Dallas Goedert #88
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Goedert led Philadelphia in receiving yards against the Raiders and logged 93% of the snaps.
TE Jack Stoll #89
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll (89) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
The undrafted rookie from Nebraska saw 13 snaps against the Raiders and could remain the backup tight end until Tyree Jackson is ready to return.
LT Jordan Mailata #68
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
The Eagles star left tackle will look to bounce back against Detroit after getting roughed up at times by Raiders star Yannick Ngakoue.
LG Landon Dickerson #69
(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Dillard is coming along at left guard and has the ability to play three different spots.
C Jason Kelce #62
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Kelce makes another consecutive start as he continues to make history as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.
RG Jack Driscoll #63
(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Driscoll was solid against Las Vegas, logging every snap.
RT Lane Johnson #65
(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
Lane Johnson logged 58 snaps in his first game back.
LT Andre Dillard #65
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
The subject of trade rumors, Dillard played well when both Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson were out with injuries.
G/T Brett Toth #64
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Toth can play both positions for the Eagles.
C/G Jack Anderson #76
Anderson was ruled out.
G/C Sua Opeta
October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Sua Opeta (78) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
If either Landon Dickerson or Jack Driscoll goes down, Opeta could be called to action if he’s active.
G/C Nate Herbig
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Herbig could see time at guard or center if he’s active.
DE Josh Sweat #94
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Sweat had a tackle, a pass defended, and one of the few hits on Derek Carr.
DT Javon Hargrave #97
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Hargrave had 7 tackles against the Raiders and should be in line for a huge matchup on Sunday.
DT Fletcher Cox #91
(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
The Eagles star defensive tackle was frustrated on Sunday afternoon, logging 2 tackles, while spending the afternoon defending screens.
DE Derek Barnett #96
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Barnett is among the NFC leaders in quarterback pressures despite his penchant for penalties, and he also logged the most snaps against Las Vegas.
DE Tarron Jackson #75
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The rookie logged 4 snaps against Las Vegas and could start to cut into Ryan Kerrigan’s playing time.
DE Ryan Kerrigan #90
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Kerrigan logged 14 snaps against the Raider and could see his snaps dwindle.
DT Hassan Ridgeway #98
The massive defensive tackle should see 20 snaps against Las Vegas.
DT Marlon Tuipulotu #95
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
He could be inactive.
DT Milton Williams #93
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Williams logged 18 snaps against the Raiders, accounting for 1 tackle.
LB Shaun Bradley #54
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Temple product is seeing the bulk of usage of special teams.
LB Genard Avery #58
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
The SAM linebacker and veteran pass rusher logged the third-most snaps against the Raiders.
LB T.J. Edwards #57
Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Edwards had five tackles against the Raiders.
LB Patrick Johnson #48
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
The rookie has seen his snaps disappear after starting against Dallas.
LB Alex Singleton #49
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
The Eagles’ leading tackler, Singleton gets exposed in the passing game and misses his share of tackles as well.
LB Davion Taylor #52
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor had 6 tackles against Las Vegas.
LB Eric Wilson #50
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
A value signing in the offseason, Wilson has been disappointing through 7 weeks.
CB Tay Gowan #36
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
A former Central Florida star who was drafted by the Cardinals but expected to be a member of the Eagles, Gowan was inactive against Las Vegas.
CB Avonte Maddox #29
Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
The fourth-year cornerback is having his best season after returning to the slot.
CB Mac McCain #37
Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports
McCain was inactive against the Bucs.
CB Zech McPhearson #27
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
After seeing time early on in the season, McPhearson has been reduced to a special teams role and he’ll be out on Sunday.
CB Steven Nelson #3
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
The veteran is matching Darius Slay in the big play department this season.
CB Josiah Scott #33
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Scott has returned to the roster after spending time on injured reserve.
CB Darius Slay #2
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Slay returns to the city that drafted him and he’ll look for a huge performance.
DB Andre Chachere #23
Philadelphia Eagles safety Andre Chachere (21) on defense during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
The veteran has excelled on special teams.
Safety Marcus Epps #22
Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Epps led the Eagles in tackles (11) against the Raiders and he’ll likely start at Detroit.
Safety Rodney McLeod
The veteran had 8 tackles against the Raiders.
K'Von Wallace #28
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Eagles activated safety K’Von Wallace from Injured Reserve, and he’ll be needed as starting safety Anthony Harris is doubtful for Sunday’s game with thumbs/groin injuries.
Wallace started in two of the first three games this season, logging six tackles before suffering a shoulder injury during Week 3 in Dallas.
Richard Rodgers TE #81
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Rodgers was elevated for last week’s game in Las Vegas and played seven snaps on offense.
