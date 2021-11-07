Eagles’ 53-man roster vs. Chargers: News and notes for Week 9

The Eagles and Chargers are just hours away from an intriguing and must-win Week 9 matchup for both teams, with star quarterback Justin Herbert matching up against the dual-threat, Jalen Hurts.

With Tyree Jackson returning to the lineup, here’s your 53 man roster plus two practice squad elevations for Sunday.

QB Jalen Hurts #1

Hurts completed 9 of his 14 passes for 103 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions, while also leading the Eagles in rushing 71-yards.

CB Darius Slay #2

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) returns a fumble by Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) for a touchdown during second half action at Ford Field Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

The former Lions cornerback scooped up D’Andre Swift’s fumble that was forced by Detroit native Avonte Maddox and returned it 33 yards make it 38-0 late in the third.

He’ll lock horns with Chargers stars Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on Sunday.

CB Steven Nelson #3

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson (3) tackles Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Nelson has played well in coverage and he’ll have his share of matchups against Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

K Jake Elliott #4

The veteran kicker was perfect against the Lions, nailing 3 field goals and 5 extra points.

WR DeVonta Smith #6

The rookie had a quiet day against the Lions in a run-heavy game plan against Detroit but he could be in line for a heavy load of targets against the Chargers.

QB Reid Sinnett #7

The third quarterback on the depth chart after coming over from the Dolphins, Sinnett will likely be inactive.

P Arryn Siposs #8

Siposs is among the top punters in the league this season and was on a pitch count against the Lions, attempting just 1 punt for 47-yards.

QB Gardner Minshew #10

Minshew will be the backup again after seeing his first action against the Lions in relief of Jalen Hurts.

RB Keneth Gainwell #14

Gainwell should see an increased role on Sunday after logging 13 carries late in the blowout win over the Lions.

WR Quez Watkins #16

Watkins had 2 catches against the Lions on 2 targets.

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside #19

The veteran wideout will be out with an ankle injury.

CB Andre Chachere #21

Chachere logged 19 snaps in Philadelphia’s win and has been a special team’s dynamo.

S Marcus Epps #22

The veteran safety is having the best season of his career and had 9 tackles in the win over Detroit, setting the tone early.

S Rodney McLeod #23

McLeod had 2 tackles and 1 pass defended in the win over Detroit.

CB Zech McPhearson #27

McPhearson will likely be inactive on Sunday.

S Anthony Harris #28

The veteran safety is back after missing the past two games.

CB Josiah Scott #33

CB Kary Vincent Jr. #34

Acquired from the Broncos, Vincent won’t play as he works to get acclimated to the Eagles scheme.

RB Boston Scott #35

Scott logged 12 carries and 60 yards for 2 touchdowns in his first start.

CB Tay Gowan #36

The former Cardinals cornerback saw action against the Lions.

CB Mac McCain #37

S K'Von Wallace #42

Wallace saw action against the Lions for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury against the Cowboys.

LS Rick Lovato #45

LB Patrick Johnson #48

LB Alex Singleton #49

Singleton played 21 snaps against the Lions, logging 1 tackle.

LB Davion Taylor #52

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebackers Davion Taylor (52) and T.J. Edwards (57) during first half action at Ford Field Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

Taylor started and played 31 snaps against the Lions, logging 5 tackles as his role increases.

LB Shaun Bradley #54

Bradley has also seen his snap count increase.

LB T.J. Edwards #57

Edwards led the Eagles in tackles and snaps against Detroit.

LB Genard Avery #58

Avery logged 16 snaps against Detroit.

C Jason Kelce #62

Kelce has started every game for the Eagles and played a huge role in the running game flourishing against Detroit.

RG Jack Driscoll #63

Driscoll will start at right guard against the Chargers, after suffering a hand injury against the Lions.

RT Lane Johnson #65

The Eagles’ right tackle was stout against the Lions and his return immediately upgraded Philadelphia’s offensive line.

G Nate Herbig #67

Herbig logged 60 snaps against the Lions after Jack Driscoll suffered an injury.

LT Jordan Mailata #68

Mailata will have a high-profile matchup with Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa.

LG Landon Dickerson #69

Dickerson has been stout at guard and only allowed 1 pressure against the Lions.

DE Tarron Jackson #75

Jackson saw 22 snaps against the Lions.

T Jack Anderson #76

LT Andre Dillard

Dillard saw 14 snaps in the blowout win over the Lions.

Sua Opeta #78

TE Tyree Jackson #80

The wild card and main reason for the Zach Ertz trade, Jackson offers an interesting combination of size and athleticism at the position.

WR Greg Ward #84

Ward saw 32 snaps against the Lions.

