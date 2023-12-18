Eagles 53-man roster vs. Seahawks: News and notes for Monday night matchup

The Eagles and Seahawks are set for an urgent Monday night matchup, with both teams dealing with similar adversity.

Philadelphia (10-3) traveled West to battle Seattle (6-7), with Pete Carroll’s group facing a must-win scenario after four consecutive losses.

The Seahawks could be without Geno Smith returning to the lineup, while the Eagles have lost back-to-back games and will look more efficient on offense, especially quarterback Jalen Hurts.

With kickoff fast approaching, we’re looking at an updated 53-man roster for the Birds, with news and notes.

With Jalen Hurts sick, Philadelphia could lean on Swift and the running game against a raucous Seattle crowd.

Swift has produced the 4th-most rushing yards (822) in the league, behind Christian McCaffrey (1,177), Raheem Mostert (924) and Derrick Henry (875). He has hit 1,000+ scrimmage yards (1,030) for the second time in his career (also 1,069 with Detroit in 2021).

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

The All-Pro will be a game-time decision after traveling to Seattle separate from the team while dealing with an illness.

Hurts enters Monday night ranked 2nd in the NFL with 31 total TDs, trailing only Josh Allen (35).

Hurts is 1 rushing TD shy of tying his Eagles QB record (13 in 2022) and needs 2 rushing TDs to tie Cam Newton’s NFL QB record (14 in 2011). He is also 3 passing TDs away from matching his career high (22 in 2022) and with 4 total TDs he would repeat his franchise record (35 in 2022 – shared with Randall Cunningham in 1990)

#2 CB Darius Slay

The All-Pro cornerback will miss the next few weeks after undergoing knee surgery last Monday.

#3 Nolan Smith, LB

#4 Jake Elliott, K

Elliott is tied for the 4th-most kicking points (104) in the league, trailing only Brandon Aubrey (129), Dustin Hopkins (113), and Justin Tucker (109). Elliott has converted 92.0% (23 of 25) of his FG attempts in 2023, including a team-record 7 FGs from 50+ yards.

#6 WR Devonta Smith

Smith has 16 catches, for 212 yards and two touchdowns over his past two games.

Smith (907) is 93 receiving yards shy of his second straight 1,000+ yard campaign. Dating back to Week 8, Smith ranks 8th in the NFL with a team-leading 524 yards while adding 4 TD catches.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Reddick is currently tied for 10th in the NFL with a team-high 11.0 sacks, marking his fourth consecutive season with double-digit sacks as well as his third straight year with 11.0+ QB takedowns.

Reddick is just the seventh player in Eagles history to produce 10.0+ sacks in back-toback seasons, joining Reggie White (eight, 1985-92), Trent Cole (three, 2009-11), Dennis Harrison (three, 1982-84), William Fuller (two, 1995- 96), Clyde Simmons (two, 1991-92), and Greg Brown (two, 1984-85).

#8 Marcus Mariota, QB

Mariota could see key snaps on Monday night with Jalen Hurts sick.

#10 Braden Mann, Punter

An in-season signing, Mann ranks among the top punters in the NFL in gross average (48.9, 10th) and net average (43.0, 9th). Since Week 7, Mann ranks 4th in gross average (51.1), behind Ryan Stonehouse (54.2), A.J. Cole (51.8) and Corey Bojorquez (51.8), and 7th in net average (44.1).

A.J. Brown owns the 2nd-most receiving yards (1,258) in the NFL, with only Tyreek Hill (1,542) ahead of him. Brown, who is the only player in team history with 1,200+ receiving yards in back-to-back years (career-high 1,496 in 2022), is tied with Terrell Owens (2004) for the most

100+ yard receiving games (7) in Eagles single-season history.

Brown also ranks 5th in the league with a career-high 90 receptions. He is tied for the 3rd-most catches in single-season franchise history, behind Zach Ertz in 2018 (116) and DeVonta Smith in 2022 (95).

#13 WR Olamide Zaccheaus

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

#16 WR Quez Watkins

#18 WR Britain Covey

Britain Covey has produced the 3rd-best punt return average (14.2) in the NFL, trailing only Derius Davis (16.6) and Rashid Shaheed (14.4).

Covey also leads the league with 6 punt returns of 20+ yards.

#19 QB Tanner McKee

#21 DB Sydney Brown

#22 CB Kelee Ringo

Ringo will make his first NFL start with Darius Slay out of the lineup, and he’ll likely spend most of the night matched up on DK Metcalf.

#23 RB Rashaad Penny

#24 CB James Bradberry

Bradberry’s production will be heavily scrutinized with Darius Slay out injured.

#28 CB Josh Jobe

#31 DB Kevin Byard

#32 DB Reed Blankenship

#33 CB Bradley Roby

#35 RB Boston Scott

#39 CB Eli Ricks

#41 LB Nicholas Morrow

#45 LS Rick Lovato

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

#51 OL Cam Jurgens

The right guard will miss Monday’s game with a pectoral injury.

#52 LB Zach Cunningham

Cunningham will miss the matchup with an injury.

#53 LB Shaquille Leonard

Leonard will make his first start for the Eagles with Zach Cunningham nursing an injury.

#55 DE Brandon Graham

#56 OL Tyler Steen

#57 LB Ben VanSumeren

#62 OL Jason Kelce

#63 OL Jack Driscoll

#65 OL Lane Johnson

#68 OL Jordan Mailata

#69 OL Landon Dickerson

#72 DT Moro Ojomo

#74 OL Fred Johnson

#78 OL Sua Opeta

Opeta will get the start at right guard in place of an injured Cam Jurgens.

#80 WR Julio Jones

#81 TE Grant Calcaterra

#85 TE Albert Okwuegbunam

#88 TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert could play a key role in the Eagles passing game success on Monday.

#89 TE Jack Stoll

#90 DT Jordan Davis

#91 DT Fletcher Cox

Cox has recorded 2.5 sacks and 1 FF in his last 2 games.

#93 DT Milton Williams

#94 DE Josh Sweat

Josh Sweat ranks 4th in the NFL with a career-high 67 pressures, trailing only Micah Parsons (81), Josh Allen (77) and Nick Bosa (76). Sweat holds the second most fourth-quarter pressures (26) as well.

#95 DT Marlon Tuipulotu

#98 DT Jalen Carter

Carter has totaled 39 pressures, 27 tackles (16 solo), 7 QB hits. 4.0 sacks, 2 FFs and 1 FR returned for a TD.

