Eagles 53-man roster projection ahead of final cuts

The Philadelphia Eagles are done with their traveling joint practice sessions, and they’re on to Detroit with the focus on the team’s season opener against the improved Lions.

The Birds sat 33 players on Saturday night in the 48-10 loss to the Dolphins, and the final preseason matchup was centered around veterans and undrafted rookies looking to play their way off the roster bubble.

There are about 42 locks on the roster and 23 players vying for 10 or 11 spots, depending on potential trades or surprise releases.

With Philadelphia set to trim their roster down before the Tuesday deadline, here’s the Eagles Wire final 53-man roster prediction for the summer.

QB Jalen Hurts

The games count now, and Hurts will be playing to be the face of the franchise going forward and for a massive contract extension.

QB Gardner Minshew

Minshew is firmly entrenched as the No. 2 quarterback, and the Eagles will risk placing Reid Sinnett on waivers, going with two signal-callers entering the regular season.

RB Miles Sanders

Sanders is working to return from a hamstring injury, and he’ll be motivated as he looks for a contract extension.

RB Boston Scott

RB Kenneth Gainwell

The second-year running back will look to break out as a dual-threat dynamo.

WR A.J. Brown

Brown went without a target during the preseason, but he’ll be the player to watch against the Lions.

WR DeVonta Smith

WR Quez Watkins

WR Zach Pascal

Pascal missed the bulk of the first week with food poisoning, initially opening up opportunities for Jalen Reagor and Deon Cain.

He returned for the preseason opener and joint practices with the Browns, showing why Nick Sirianni is so high on the former Colts receiver.

Pascal is the fourth guy and a player to watch in the red zone.

WR Jalen Reagor

Unless he’s traded, Reagor makes his way on the 53-man roster due to Greg Ward having a quiet camp, along with Britain Covey’s thumb injury slowing his progression.

Reagor saw limited action during the preseason finale, and the next 48 hours will tell a lot.

WR Deon Cain

Most expert predictions have Philadelphia carrying only five receivers on the initial 53-man depth chart.

Depth is essential in the NFL, and with a 17-game schedule, keeping Cain as the No. 6 wide receiver offers value and versatility for an offense looking to push the ball downfield.

TE Dallas Goedert

TE Grant Calcaterra

The rookie from SMU had a good shot at playing snaps on day one before suffering a hamstring injury.

Slowly returning from injury, Calcaterra logged two catches for 20-yards in the preseason finale and is too smooth a pass catcher not to make the 53-man roster.

TE Jack Stoll

A talented run-blocker, keeping Stoll helps round out a versatile tight-end group.

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Isaac Seumalo

Returning from an injury, Seumalo has assumed the starting role at right guard as a replacement for the retired Brandon Brooks.

RT Lane Johnson

LT Andre Dillard

The primary backup at left tackle to Jordan Mailata, Dillard is an insurance policy the playoff-bound Eagles have to hang onto.

OL Sua Opeta

G/T Jack Driscoll

Driscoll is a viable option at right guard, and he is currently the backup right tackle behind Lane Johnson.

C Cam Jurgens

Jurgens is going to be a star in the NFL.

OL Kayode Awosika

The only way you keep the deepest offensive line in the league is not to allow anyone to claim your top young talent.

Awosika can play guard and both tackle spots.

DE Brandon Graham

Graham will begin the season as a reserve defensive end behind Haason Reddick after tearing his Achilles last season, and he’ll add to an already talented group of pass rushers.

DT Fletcher Cox

DT Javon Hargrave

DE Derek Barnett

DE Josh Sweat

DT Jordan Davis

Davis had some growing pains in Cleveland but will make an impact from day one after improvement against the Dolphins.

DT Milton Williams

A second-year player out of Louisiana Tech, Williams will play three positions along the defensive line.

DE Tarron Jackson

A talented pass rusher, Jackson is ever-improving and a player to watch.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

The former USC star can play a role when Gannon goes to a 3-4 defense, and he’s much improved after an offseason in the weight room.

SAM LB Haason Reddick

Reddick is listed as a linebacker, but he’ll rush from multiple positions as a primary pass rusher, meaning Philadelphia could carry more players at the position than usual.

LB Kyzir White

Linebacker T.J. Edwards

LB Shaun Bradley

Bradley makes the list thanks to his special team’s prowess and improved playmaking ability at linebacker.

LB Nakobe Dean

SAM LB Kyron Johnson

The former Kansas star brings speed and athleticism to the SAM linebacker position as a pass rusher and special teams unit.

LB Patrick Johnson

The former Tulane linebacker has been a player to watch, and he has a fan in Jonathan Gannon.

CB Darius Slay

CB James Bradberry

CB Avonte Maddox

CB Zech McPhearson

CB Josh Jobe

The undrafted cornerback is rising up the depth chart and has made himself a roster lock if an elbow injury doesn’t put him on IR or the PUP list.

CB Josiah Scott

Scott is listed as a cornerback and gives the Eagles another safety that can make plays in the slot or utilize range within the open field.

S Marcus Epps

The one consistent player at the position, Epps, has all the potential to make a Pro Bowl.

S Anthony Harris

S Andre Chachere

A special teams standout, Chachere makes the roster at safety with the ability to play cornerback.

S Jaquiski Tartt

Reed Blankenship isn’t quite ready, and Tartt has been active over the past two preseason games.

LS Rick Lovato

Lovato could be among the 53-man cuts and re-signed to the roster before the season opener.

K Jake Elliott

P Arryn Siposs

