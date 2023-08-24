Eagles 53-man roster projection ahead of preseason finale
The Eagles held out most of their starters in the preseason opener against Baltimore because head coach Nick Sirianni emphasized performing during joint practice sessions.
Philadelphia is now hours away from the final preseason matchup of the summer against Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts.
After an intense but impactful joint practice session, Nick Sirianni will again likely rest his starters while watching select rookies and veterans compete for roster spots.
For the Eagles, it’ll be about getting efficient play and consistency from the backups, who will get most of the reps again.
With kickoff fast approaching, here’s an updated 53-man roster projection with several changes.