Eagles 53-man roster projection ahead of preseason finale

The Eagles held out most of their starters in the preseason opener against Baltimore because head coach Nick Sirianni emphasized performing during joint practice sessions.

Philadelphia is now hours away from the final preseason matchup of the summer against Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts.

After an intense but impactful joint practice session, Nick Sirianni will again likely rest his starters while watching select rookies and veterans compete for roster spots.

For the Eagles, it’ll be about getting efficient play and consistency from the backups, who will get most of the reps again.

With kickoff fast approaching, here’s an updated 53-man roster projection with several changes.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

#8 Marcus Mariota, QB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#10 QB Tanner McKee

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles OTAs: D’Andre Swift — Photo credit: Kiel Leggerre

#23 RB Rashaad Penny

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#35 RB Boston Scott

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

#6 WR DeVonta Smith

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

#16 WR Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#13 WR Olamide Zaccheaus

#18 WR Britain Covey

#88 TE Dallas Goedert

#89 TE Jack Stoll

#81 TE Grant Calcaterra

#68 OL Jordan Mailata

#69 OL Landon Dickerson

#62 OL Jason Kelce

#51 OL Cam Jurgens

#65 OL Lane Johnson

#63 OL Jack Driscoll

#56 OL Tyler Steen

#78 OL Sua Opeta

#73 OL Josh Sills

#94 DE Josh Sweat

#91 DT Fletcher Cox

#98 DT Jalen Carter

#55 DE Brandon Graham

#90 DT Jordan Davis

#95 DT Marlon Tuipulotu

#72 DT Moro Ojomo

#96 DE Derek Barnett

#93 DT Milton Williams

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

#7 LB Haason Reddick

#3 LB Nolan Smith

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

#52 LB Zach Cunningham

#53 LB Christian Elliss

#41 LB Nicholas Morrow

#2 CB Darius Slay

#24 CB James Bradberry

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

#28 CB Josh Jobe

#37 CB Kelee Ringo

#31 CB Mario Goodrich

#32 DB Reed Blankenship

#26 DB Terrell Edmunds

#21 DB Sydney Brown

#42 DB K'Von Wallace

#4 K Jake Elliott

#45 LS Rick Lovato

#10 Punter Arryn Siposs

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire