Eagles’ 53-man roster projection ahead of the 2023 NFL draft

Philadelphia has done a solid job of retooling its roster after losing ten critical contributors on both sides of the football.

Howie Roseman adjusted in free agency, adding a replacement for just about every player that departed.

At the same time, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens, and others can be counted as starters or key contributors waiting in the wings.

Not counting Josh Sills, the Eagles have 73 players on their roster, and with a 90-man limit and six picks, the Eagles will likely add 14-20 players over the next few weeks (mostly from undrafted free agency).

Here’s the second 53-man roster projection ahead of the NFL draft.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts



Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

The All-Pro quarterback and MVP runner-up will arrive for training camp with a contract extension.

QB Marcus Mariota - No number

Mariota arrives in Philadelphia with a defined role and no pressure as the backup to quarterback Jalen Hurts.

QB #19 Ian Book

Philadelphia typically carries three quarterbacks, and Books will be No. 3 unless a move is made.

RB Rashaad Penny

Penny signed a one-year deal and will look to stay healthy behind the NFL’s top offensive line.

RB #!14 Kenneth Gainwell

Philadelphia signed Penny, but Gainwell could be the Day 1 starter.

RB #35 Boston Scott

Scott returned to Philadelphia on a one-year deal and will resume his role as a dual-threat Giant Killer.

RB #34 Trey Sermon

Philadelphia typically carries four running backs on the 53-man roster, and Sermon gets the nod unless a certain Texas Longhorns running back gets drafted.

WR #11 A.J. Brown

The All-Pro will return to Philadelphia for his second year, looking to improve his franchise record of 1,594 yards.

WR #6 DeVonta Smith

The Heisman Trophy winner will look to take the next step as a Pro Bowler and potential All-Pro.

WR #16 Quez Watkins

Watkins will enter a contract year with a chip on his shoulder and competition for the No. 3 wide receiver spot.

WR Olamide Zaccheaus (No number)

Olamide Zaccheaus made our list of five veterans Philadelphia should target at the wide receiver position, and on Wednesday, Howie Roseman addressed that need.

Zaccheaus gives Philadelphia a versatile player in the slot, and a local product is returning home as the Plainfield, New Jersey native attended St. Joseph’s Preparatory School.

WR #18 Britain Covey

Covey gets the nod as the Eagles’ primary punt returner and, for now, the No. 5 wide receiver spot.

TE #88 Dallas Goedert

One of the NFL’s top five tight ends, Goedert will look to take the next step towards All-Pro status.

TE #89 Jack Stoll

Stoll has carved out a role in Philadelphia as a talented blocker and capable backup.

TE #81 Grant Calcaterra

Calcaterra would be the third tight end unless Philadelphia drafts a tight end high in the draft.

OL #68 Jordan Mailata

OL #69 Landon Dickerson

OL #62 Jason Kelce

The future Hall of Famer returned to the Eagles on a one-year deal.

OL #51 Cam Jurgens

With Isaac Seumalo signing with the Steelers, Jurgens will assume the right guard role unless Philadelphia drafts a natural at the position.

OL #65 Lane Johnson

The All-Pro signed a massive extension and will spend the offseason rehabbing from abdominal surgery.

OL #50 Fred Johnson

OL #78 Sua Opeta

OL Brett Toth

OL #63 Jack Driscoll

The versatile offensive guard/tackle is the primary backup for Lane Johnson.

DE #55 Brandon Graham

The veteran defensive end returns on a one-year deal, turning down more lucrative offers.

DT 90 Jordan Davis

The second-year defensive tackle returns for a more prominent role.

DT #93 Milton Williams

Williams will also have a more prominent role with Javon Hargrave’s departure.

DE #94 Josh Sweat

Sweat had his best season as a pro in 2022.

DE #59 Janarius Robinson

DT #91 Fletcher Cox

The long-time Eagle returned on a one-year deal.

DE #96 Derek Barnett

A solid defensive end and edge setter, Barnett will return after a torn ACL.

DT Kentavius Street

Signed to a one-year deal, Street could be an impact player in the five-man rotation.

DT #95 Marlon Tuipulotu

Tuipulotu returns after an MCL injury ended his season.

LB #17 Nakobe Dean

Dean will be one of two starters at middle linebacker, with T.J. Edwards heading to the Bears.

LB Nicholas Morrow

Morrow played every defensive down for the Bears in 2022, and he’ll likely start opposite Dean.

LB #53 Christian Elliss

Elliss was a special team standout in 2022 and will fight to earn a roster spot.

LB #7 Haason Reddick

Entering his second year with the Eagles, Reddick will look to duplicate his 16.5 sacks in 2023.

LB #54 Shaun Bradley

The special team standout will look to earn a roster spot in 2022.

LB #48 Patrick Johnson

LB #58 Kyron Johnson

CB #2 Darius Slay

Slay is back on a two-year deal.

CB #24 James Bradberry

Bradberry returned on a three-year deal.

CB #29 Avonte Maddox

CB Greedy Williams

Williams signed with the Eagles on a one-year deal, and if he returns to his form at LSU, Philadelphia could have the NFL’s deepest unit.

CB #27 Zech Mcphearson

Entering his third year, McPhearson will battle Greedy Williams for playing time.

CB #33 Josiah Scott

Scott is currently the backup to Avonte Maddox at slot cornerback.

S #32 Reed Blankenship

The undrafted rookie is expected to start at safety with C.J. Gardner-Johnson heading to Detroit.

S Terrell Edmunds



Pittsburgh Steelers Vs New York Jets Week 4

Edmunds will be the likely starter opposite Blankenship.

S Justin Evans

Safeties in Sean Desai’s defense are positionless, and Evans could see time at multiple spots.

S #42 K'Von Wallace

#8 P Arryn Siposs

#45 Rick Lovato

K #4 Jake Elliott

