Eagles’ 53-man roster projection: Where things stand before NFL Draft
Philadelphia is set to retool its roster after losing ten critical contributors on both sides of the football.
Howie Roseman adjusted in free agency, adding a replacement for just about every player that departed.
At the same time, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens, and others can be counted as starters or key contributors waiting in the wings.
Not counting Josh Sills or Tyree Jackson, the Eagles have 68 players on their roster. If/when those two return, Philadelphia could have close to 70 players on the roster.
With a 90-man limit and six picks, the Eagles will likely add 14-20 players over the next few weeks (mostly from undrafted free agency).
Here’s the first 53-man roster projection of the offseason ahead of the NFL draft.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles
The All-Pro quarterback and MVP runner-up will likely arrive for training camp with a contract extension.
QB Marcus Mariota - No number
Mariota arrives in Philadelphia with a defined role and no pressure as the backup to quarterback Jalen Hurts.
QB #19 Ian Book
Philadelphia typically carries three quarterbacks, and Books will be No. 3 unless a move is made.
RB Rashaad Penny
Penny signed a one-year deal and will look to stay healthy behind the NFL’s top offensive line.
RB #!14 Kenneth Gainwell
Philadelphia signed Penny, but Gainwell could be the Day 1 starter.
RB #35 Boston Scott
Scott returned to Philadelphia on a one-year deal and will resume his role as a dual-threat Giant Killer.
RB #34 Trey Sermon
Philadelphia typically carries four running backs on the 53-man roster, and Sermon gets the nod unless a certain Texas Longhorns running back gets drafted.
WR #11 A.J. Brown
The All-Pro will return to Philadelphia for his second-year, looking to improve his franchise record of 1,594 yards.
WR #6 DeVonta Smith
The Heisman Trophy winner will look to take the next step as a Pro Bowler and potential All-Pro.
WR #16 Quez Watkins
WR #18 Britain Covey
Covey gets the nod as the Eagles’ primary punt returner and, for now, the No. 4 wide receiver spot.
WR #85 Tyrie Cleveland
A 2020 seventh-round draft pick out of the University of Florida, Cleveland played in 23 career games for the Broncos, amassing 91 yards on nine receptions.
Cleveland made six appearances this season, mainly on special teams.
His most recent game action came in Week 10 for the Broncos, when he saw three targets in a loss to the Titans, as Denver was without starting wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring), who was sidelined by injury.
Cleveland has a history with offensive coordinator Brian Johnson from their time in Gainsville.
TE #88 Dallas Goedert
One of the NFL’s top five tight ends, Goedert will look to take the next step towards All-Pro status.
TE #89 Jack Stoll
Stoll has carved out a role in Philadelphia as a talented blocker and capable backup.
TE #81 Grant Calcaterra
Calcaterra would be the third tight end unless Philadelphia drafts a tight end high in the draft.
OL #68 Jordan Mailata
OL #69 Landon Dickerson
OL #62 Jason Kelce
The future Hall of Famer returned to the Eagles on a one-year deal.
OL #51 Cam Jurgens
With Isaac Seumalo signing with the Steelers, Jurgens will assume the right guard role unless Philadelphia drafts a natural at the position.
OL #65 Lane Johnson
The All-Pro signed a massive extension and will spend the offseason rehabbing from abdominal surgery.
OL #50 Fred Johnson
OL #78 Sua Opeta
OL Brett Toth
OL #63 Jack Driscoll
The versatile offensive guard/tackle is the primary backup for Lane Johnson.
DE #55 Brandon Graham
The veteran defensive end returns on a one-year deal, turning down more lucrative offers.
DT 90 Jordan Davis
The second-year defensive tackle returns for a more prominent role.
DT #93 Milton Williams
Williams will also have a more prominent role with Javon Hargrave’s departure.
DE #94 Josh Sweat
Sweat had his best season as a pro in 2022.
DE #59 Janarius Robinson
DT #91 Fletcher Cox
The long-time Eagle returned on a one-year deal.
DE #96 Derek Barnett
A solid defensive end and edge setter, Barnett will return after a torn ACL.
DT Kentavius Street
Signed to a one-year deal, Street could be an impact player in the five-man rotation.
DT #95 Marlon Tuipulotu
Tuipulotu returns after an MCL injury ended his season.
LB #17 Nakobe Dean
Dean will be one of two starters at middle linebacker, with T.J. Edwards heading to the Bears.
LB Nicholas Morrow
Morrow played every defensive down for the Bears in 2022, and he’ll likely start opposite Dean.
LB #53 Christian Elliss
Elliss was a special team standout in 2022 and will fight to earn a roster spot.
LB #7 Haason Reddick
Entering his second year with the Eagles, Reddick will look to duplicate his 16.5 sacks in 2023.
LB #54 Shaun Bradley
The special team standout will look to earn a roster spot in 2022.
LB #48 Patrick Johnson
LB #58 Kyron Johnson
CB #2 Darius Slay
Slay is back on a two-year deal.
CB #24 James Bradberry
Bradberry returned on a three-year deal.
CB #29 Avonte Maddox
CB Greedy Williams
Williams signed with the Eagles on a one-year deal, and if he returns to his form at LSU, Philadelphia could have the NFL’s deepest unit.
CB #27 Zech Mcphearson
Entering his third year, McPhearson will battle Greedy Williams for playing time.
CB #33 Josiah Scott
Scott is currently the backup to Avonte Maddox at slot cornerback.
S #32 Reed Blankenship
The undrafted rookie is expected to start at safety with C.J. Gardner-Johnson heading to Detroit.
S Terrell Edmunds
Edmunds will be the likely starter opposite Blankenship.
S Justin Evans
Safeties in Sean Desai’s defense are positionless, and Evans could see time at multiple spots.
S #42 K'Von Wallace
#8 P Arryn Siposs
#45 Rick Lovato
K #4 Jake Elliott
