Eagles’ 53-man roster predictions after the first preseason game

The Eagles arrived for the start of the 2022 training camp with several news faces via free agency and an NFL draft class that has produced three likely studs in Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens, and Nakobe Dean through one week of camp.

Philadelphia finished up offseason workouts, and several players made strides toward securing starting jobs after solid OTA periods and individual sessions.

The Eagles opened the preseason up against the Jets, and after a perfect debut from the starters, Philadelphia lost a late lead and went down 24-21.

With the Birds set for important joint practice sessions with the Browns, here’s an updated 53-man roster prediction after the first preseason game.

QB Jalen Hurts

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jalen Hurts was 6-6 for 80-yards and a touchdown in what will likely be his only preseason action with two joint practice sessions looming.

QB Gardner Minshew

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Minshew had some cringe-worthy practice sessions during the first ten days but performed well under the lights, continuing to hold off Reid Sinnett.

QB Reid Sinnett

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia carried three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster in 2021, and that should remain the case unless a roster jam breaks out at another position.

For months, the opinion was that undrafted rookie free agent Carson Strong would unseat Sinnett for the third quarterback spot on the roster.

Preseason games will be a valuable proving point. Sinnett gets the nod, with Strong being a healthy scratch.

RB Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

RB Boston Scott

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

RB Kenneth Gainwell



Nyj Vs Phi

RB Jason Huntley

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia needs a solid return man, and Huntley has been the most impressive through two weeks of camp. He could become running back No. 4 by default.

WR A.J. Brown

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WR DeVonta Smith

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

WR Quez Watkins

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

WR Zach Pascal

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Pascal missed the bulk of the first week with food poisoning, opening up opportunities for Jalen Reagor and Deon Cain.

He returned for the preseason opener and showed why Nick Sirianni is so high on the former Colts receiver.

WR Jalen Reagor

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Reagor makes his way back on the 53-man roster due to Zach Pascal getting food poisoning and Greg Ward having a quiet camp, along with Britain Covey’s thumb injury.

Reagor’s production during the looming joint practice sessions with the Browns and Dolphins will also play a massive part in his future.

TE Dallas Goedert

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

TE Grant Calcaterra

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie from SMU had a good shot at playing snaps on day one before suffering a hamstring injury.

TE Jack Stoll

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll (89) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

LT Jordan Mailata

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

LG Landon Dickerson

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

C Jason Kelce

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

RG Isaac Seumalo

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Returning from an injury, Seumalo has assumed the starting role at right guard as a replacement for the retired Brandon Brooks.

RT Lane Johnson

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

LT Andre Dillard

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The primary backup at left tackle to Jordan Mailata, Dillard is an insurance policy the playoff-bound Eagles have to hang onto.

OL Sua Opeta

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

G/T Jack Driscoll

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Driscoll is a viable option at right guard, and he can is currently the backup right tackle behind Lane Johnson.

C Cam Jurgens

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jurgens is going to be a star in the NFL.

DE Brandon Graham

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Graham is back as a starter after tearing his Achilles last season, and he’ll add to an already talented group of pass rushers.

DT Fletcher Cox

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

DT Javon Hargrave

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DE Derek Barnett

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

DE Josh Sweat

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

DT Jordan Davis

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Davis is going to make an impact from day one.

DT Milton Williams

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A second-year player out of Louisiana Tech, Williams has some competition for snaps at defensive tackle.

DE Tarron Jackson

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A talented pass rusher, Jackson is ever-improving and a player to watch.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The former USC star can play a role when Gannon goes to a 3-4 defense, and he’s much improved after slowing down.

LB Haason Reddick

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Reddick is listed as a linebacker, but he’ll rush from multiple positions as a primary pass rusher, meaning Philadelphia could carry more players at the position than usual.

LB Kyzir White

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker T.J. Edwards

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

LB Shaun Bradley

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bradley makes the list thanks to his special team’s prowess and improved playmaking ability at linebacker.

LB Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

LB Davion Taylor

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor could be a bubble player to watch after the additions of Reddick, Kyzir White, and Nakobe Dean.

An athletic linebacker, Philadelphia now has players at the position that rival Taylor’s athleticism.

LB Kyron Johnson

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

The former Kansas star brings added speed and athleticism to the SAM linebacker position.

LB Patrick Johnson

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The former Tulane linebacker has been a player to watch, and he has a fan in Jonathan Gannon.

CB Darius Slay

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

CB James Bradberry

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

CB Avonte Maddox

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

CB Zech McPhearson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

CB Josh Jobe

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

S Marcus Epps

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

S Anthony Harris

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

S K'Von Wallace

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

S Andre Chachere

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LS Rick Lovato

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

K Jake Elliott

Jake Elliott

P Arryn Siposs

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

