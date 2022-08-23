Eagles’ 53-man roster predictions after the second preseason game

The Eagles arrived for the start of the 2022 training camp with several news faces via free agency and an NFL draft class that has produced three likely studs in Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens, and Nakobe Dean through three weeks of camp.

Philadelphia finished up offseason workouts, and several players made strides toward securing starting jobs after solid OTA periods and individual sessions.

The Eagles opened the preseason up against the Jets, and after a perfect debut from the starters, Philadelphia lost a late lead and went down 24-21.

The Birds descended upon Berea, Ohio, for two successful days of joint practices with the Browns. Philadelphia pulled out the second preseason matchup of the season, 21-20.

With the Birds set for one final joint practice sessions with the Dolphins, here’s an updated 53-man roster prediction after the first preseason game.

QB Jalen Hurts

QB Gardner Minshew

Minshew was 14-17 against the Browns and is firmly entrenched as the No. 2 quarterback, and the Eagles will risk placing Reid Sinnett on waivers, going with two signal-callers.

RB Miles Sanders

Sanders is working to return from a hamstring injury.

RB Boston Scott

RB Kenneth Gainwell



After an inconsistent week of practice in Berea, Ohio, Gainwell redeemed himself against the Browns in actual game action.

WR A.J. Brown

WR DeVonta Smith

WR Quez Watkins

WR Zach Pascal

Pascal missed the bulk of the first week with food poisoning, opening up opportunities for Jalen Reagor and Deon Cain.

He returned for the preseason opener and joint practices with the Browns, showing why Nick Sirianni is so high on the former Colts receiver.

WR Jalen Reagor

Reagor makes his way back on the 53-man roster due to Greg Ward having a quiet camp, along with Britain Covey’s thumb injury slowing his progression.

During the looming joint practice sessions, Reagor’s production will also play a massive part in his future.

WR Deon Cain

Depth is essential in the NFL, and with a 17-game schedule, keeping Cain as the No. 6 wide receiver offers value and versatility for an offense looking to push the ball downfield.

TE Dallas Goedert

TE Grant Calcaterra

The rookie from SMU had a good shot at playing snaps on day one before suffering a hamstring injury.

Slowly returning from injury, Calcaterra is too talented of a pass catcher to not have on the 53-man roster.

TE Jack Stoll

A talented run-blocker, keeping Stoll helps round out a versatile tight end group.

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Isaac Seumalo

Returning from an injury, Seumalo has assumed the starting role at right guard as a replacement for the retired Brandon Brooks.

RT Lane Johnson

LT Andre Dillard

The primary backup at left tackle to Jordan Mailata, Dillard is an insurance policy the playoff-bound Eagles have to hang onto.

OL Sua Opeta

G/T Jack Driscoll

Driscoll is a viable option at right guard, and he is currently the backup right tackle behind Lane Johnson.

C Cam Jurgens

Jurgens is going to be a star in the NFL.

DE Brandon Graham

Graham will begin the season as a reserve defensive end behind Josh Swat after tearing his Achilles last season, and he’ll add to an already talented group of pass rushers.

DT Fletcher Cox

DT Javon Hargrave

DE Derek Barnett

DE Josh Sweat

DT Jordan Davis

Davis had some growing pains in Cleveland, but he will make an impact from day one.

DT Milton Williams

A second-year player out of Louisiana Tech, Williams has some competition for snaps at defensive tackle.

DE Tarron Jackson

A talented pass rusher, Jackson is ever-improving and a player to watch.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

The former USC star can play a role when Gannon goes to a 3-4 defense, and he’s much improved after an offseason in the weight room.

LB Haason Reddick

Reddick is listed as a linebacker, but he’ll rush from multiple positions as a primary pass rusher, meaning Philadelphia could carry more players at the position than usual.

LB Kyzir White

Linebacker T.J. Edwards

LB Shaun Bradley

Bradley makes the list thanks to his special team’s prowess and improved playmaking ability at linebacker.

LB Nakobe Dean

LB Davion Taylor

Taylor could be a bubble player to watch after the additions of Reddick, Kyzir White, and Nakobe Dean.

The third-year linebacker struggled to shed blocks against the Browns.

LB Kyron Johnson

The former Kansas star brings added speed and athleticism to the SAM linebacker position and special teams unit.

LB Patrick Johnson

The former Tulane linebacker has been a player to watch, and he has a fan in Jonathan Gannon.

CB Darius Slay

CB James Bradberry

CB Avonte Maddox

CB Zech McPhearson

CB Josh Jobe

The undrafted cornerback is rising up the depth chart and has made himself a roster lock.

CB Josiah Scott

Scott is listed as a cornerback and gives the Eagles another safety in certain formations and looks.

S Marcus Epps

S Anthony Harris

S K'Von Wallace

S Andre Chachere

A special teams standout, Chachere makes the roster at safety with the ability to play cornerback.

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

P Arryn Siposs

