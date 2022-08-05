Eagles 53-man roster predictions after one week of training camp

The Eagles arrived for the start of the 2022 training camp with several news faces via free agency and an NFL draft class that landed several A grades from experts and analysts.

Philadelphia finished up offseason workouts, and several players made strides toward securing starting jobs after solid OTA periods and individual sessions.

With the Eagles now working towards the preseason season opener against the Jets, here’s an updated 53-man roster prediction after one week of training camp practices.

QB Jalen Hurts

QB Gardner Minshew

QB Reid Sinnett

For months, the opinion was that undrafted rookie free agent Carson Strong would unseat Sinnett for the third quarterback spot on the roster. Preseason games will be a valuable proving point, but as of now, Sinnett gets the nod.

RB Miles Sanders

RB Boston Scott

RB Kenneth Gainwell



WR A.J. Brown

WR DeVonta Smith

WR Quez Watkins

WR Zach Pascal

Pascal missed the bulk of the first week with food poisoning, opening up opportunities for Jalen Reagor and Deon Cain.

WR Jalen Reagor

Reagor makes his way back on the 53-man roster due to Zach Pascal getting food poisoning and Greg Ward having a quiet camp, along with a toe injury. Reagor’s production during the looming joint practice sessions with the Browns and Dolphins will also play a massive part in his future.

WR Britain Covey

Covey was electric during the offseason program and his abilities in the return game could give the former Utah wide receiver an advantage over Greg Ward, Deon Cain and John Hightower.

WR Deon Cain

TE Dallas Goedert

TE Grant Calcaterra

The rookie from SMU had a good shot at playing snaps on day one before suffering a hamstring injury.

TE Jack Stoll

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Isaac Seumalo

Returning from an injury, Seumalo will likely switch to right guard as a replacement for the retired Brandon Brooks.

RT Lane Johnson

LT Andre Dillard

The primary backup at left tackle to Jordan Mailata, Dillard is an insurance policy the playoff-bound Eagles have to hang onto.

OL Sua Opeta

OT Le'Raven Clark

A talented backup tackle behind both Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, Clark is highly thought of by GM Howie Roseman.

G/T Jack Driscoll

Driscoll is a viable option at right guard and he can swing to the tackle position as well.

C Cam Jurgens

The former Nebraska center could see time at offensive guard while learning from Jason Kelce.

DE Brandon Graham

Graham is returning from an Achilles injury.

DT Fletcher Cox

DT Javon Hargrave

