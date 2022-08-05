Eagles 53-man roster predictions after one week of training camp
The Eagles arrived for the start of the 2022 training camp with several news faces via free agency and an NFL draft class that landed several A grades from experts and analysts.
Philadelphia finished up offseason workouts, and several players made strides toward securing starting jobs after solid OTA periods and individual sessions.
With the Eagles now working towards the preseason season opener against the Jets, here’s an updated 53-man roster prediction after one week of training camp practices.
QB Jalen Hurts
(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
QB Gardner Minshew
Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
QB Reid Sinnett
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
For months, the opinion was that undrafted rookie free agent Carson Strong would unseat Sinnett for the third quarterback spot on the roster. Preseason games will be a valuable proving point, but as of now, Sinnett gets the nod.
RB Miles Sanders
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
RB Boston Scott
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
RB Kenneth Gainwell
Nyj Vs Phi
WR A.J. Brown
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
WR DeVonta Smith
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
WR Quez Watkins
(Bergen Record photo / USA TODAY Network)
WR Zach Pascal
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Pascal missed the bulk of the first week with food poisoning, opening up opportunities for Jalen Reagor and Deon Cain.
WR Jalen Reagor
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Reagor makes his way back on the 53-man roster due to Zach Pascal getting food poisoning and Greg Ward having a quiet camp, along with a toe injury. Reagor’s production during the looming joint practice sessions with the Browns and Dolphins will also play a massive part in his future.
WR Britain Covey
Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Covey was electric during the offseason program and his abilities in the return game could give the former Utah wide receiver an advantage over Greg Ward, Deon Cain and John Hightower.
WR Deon Cain
TE Dallas Goedert
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
TE Grant Calcaterra
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The rookie from SMU had a good shot at playing snaps on day one before suffering a hamstring injury.
TE Jack Stoll
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll (89) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
LT Jordan Mailata
(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
LG Landon Dickerson
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
C Jason Kelce
(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
RG Isaac Seumalo
Isaac Seumalo LG vs. Washington
Returning from an injury, Seumalo will likely switch to right guard as a replacement for the retired Brandon Brooks.
RT Lane Johnson
(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
LT Andre Dillard
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
The primary backup at left tackle to Jordan Mailata, Dillard is an insurance policy the playoff-bound Eagles have to hang onto.
OL Sua Opeta
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
OT Le'Raven Clark
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
A talented backup tackle behind both Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, Clark is highly thought of by GM Howie Roseman.
G/T Jack Driscoll
(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Driscoll is a viable option at right guard and he can swing to the tackle position as well.
C Cam Jurgens
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The former Nebraska center could see time at offensive guard while learning from Jason Kelce.
DE Brandon Graham
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Graham is returning from an Achilles injury.
DT Fletcher Cox
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
DT Javon Hargrave
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
