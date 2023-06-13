Eagles’ 53-man roster prediction after OTAs

The Eagles had the lightest workload of all 32 NFL teams, and they wrapped up the offseason workouts and OTAs with an inspiring final practice inside the bubble at the NovaCare Complex.

While 19 teams across the league will hold mandatory minicamps this week, the Eagles will break for a little over a month before reconvening for training camp on July 25.

Several prominent named veterans had a limited role this spring, so several rookies took advantage of the offseason program.

With training camp fast approaching, here’s an updated 53-man roster prediction.

Quarterbacks (2)

Jalen Hurts

Marcus Mariota

Tanner McKee — Emergency third

Position notes: The All-Pro quarterback and MVP runner-up arrived for OTAs with a contract extension.

The Eagles’ new backup quarterback should be an improvement over Gardner Minshew from a scheme point of view.

Tanner McKee will battle Ian Book for the third quarterback spot. With backups and reserves getting most of the work in preseason games, McKee will win the third quarterback job as a developmental prospect, but won’t make the 53-man roster because all 32 NFL teams can now have an active third quarterback on game days who won’t count.

Running Back (4)

D’Andre Swift

Rashaad Penny

Kenneth Gainwell

Boston Scott

Position notes: Swift will be the first Eagles player in franchise history to wear the No. 0, adding more excitement to his homecoming.

A true dual-threat running back, Swift will be the starter from Day 1.

The running back signed a one-year deal with the expectation that he’d run behind the Eagles’ dominant offensive line. He’ll now share carries with D’Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell and could carve out a role as the Eagles’ finisher in the second half.

After looking like the early starter for 2023, Kenneth Gainwell could shift to the 2nd or third option at running back after Philadelphia acquired D’Andre Swift.

Scott returned to Philadelphia on a one-year deal and will resume his role as a dual-threat Giant Killer.

Trey Sermon is probably the more natural running back of the two. Still, the Eagles only carried four at the position in 2023, and the former Ohio State star could be the odd man out unless Howie Roseman keeps five.

Wide Receiver (6)

A.J. Brown

DeVonta Smith

Olamide Zaccheaus

Quez Watkins

Britain Covey

Joseph Ngata

Position notes: The All-Pro will return to Philadelphia for his second year, looking to improve his franchise record of 1,594 yards.

The Heisman Trophy winner will look to take the next step as a Pro Bowler and potential All-Pro.

Watkins will enter a contract year with a chip on his shoulder and competition for the No. 3 wide receiver spot.

Olamide Zaccheaus made our list of five veterans Philadelphia should target at the wide receiver position, and on Wednesday, Howie Roseman addressed that need.

Zaccheaus gives Philadelphia a versatile player in the slot, and a local product is returning home as the Plainfield, New Jersey native attended St. Joseph’s Preparatory School.

Covey makes the roster over Jaden Haselwood thanks to his special teams prowess.

TE (3)

Dallas Goedert

Jack Stoll

Grant Calcaterra

Position notes: One of the NFL’s top five tight ends, Goedert will look to take the next step towards All-Pro status.

Stoll has carved out a role in Philadelphia as a talented blocker and capable backup, but he’ll see competition from Grant Calcaterra, and rookie, Brady Russell.

Calcaterra was expected to be the third tight end unless Philadelphia drafted at the position early on.

Howie Roseman didn’t draft a tight end, but former Colorado pass catcher Brady Russell offers an intriguing undrafted prospect who can flourish after the catch.

The Eagles signed Dan Arnold, another intriguing option.

In 59 career NFL regular-season games (11 starts), Arnold has 95 catches for 1,258 yards and seven touchdowns.

Offensive Line (9)

Jordan Mailata

Landon Dickerson

Jason Kelce

Cam Jurgens

Lane Johnson

Fred Johnson

Jack Driscoll

Sua Opeta

Tyler Steen

Position note: The future Hall of Famer Kelce returned to the Eagles on a one-year deal.

Cam Jurgens has bulked up and he’ll likely win the right guard spot easily after some early questions following the NFL draft.

The All-Pro right tackle signed a massive extension and spent the offseason rehabbing from abdominal surgery.

Jurgens would be about 15 pounds lighter than the average NFL guard but has longer arms than third-round pick Tyler Steen. Depending on the usage rate for Jason Kelce during training camp, it could be Jurgens taking most of the first team reps at the center spot, similar to how things played out in 2022.

If that happens, Steen could spend the bulk of training camp practices getting first-team reps at right guard.

The versatile offensive guard/tackle Jack Driscoll is the primary backup for Lane Johnson but could see his role change drastically with Tyler Steen able to play both positions as well.

Defensive Line (9)

Josh Sweat

Fletcher Cox

Jalen Carter

Brandon Graham

Jordan Davis

Kentavius Street

Milton Williams

Derek Barnett

Moro Ojomo

Position notes: Graham returns on a one-year deal, turning down more lucrative offers.

Davis returns for a more prominent role in year two.

Jalen Carter signed his contract and will get to work after attending the rookie minicamp.

Josh Sweat had his best season as a pro in 2022.

Kentavius Street can play multiple positions, giving Sean Desai, another versatile defender.

Milton Williams will also be more prominent with Javon Hargrave’s departure.

The long-time Eagle returned on a one-year deal.

Cox could certainly be a starter in 2023, but he’ll cede snaps to Jordan Davis and first-round pick Jalen Carter.

A solid defensive end and edge setter, Derek Barnett will return after a torn ACL.

Moro Ojomo can play multiple positions, giving him the edge over Marlon Tuipulot and Noah Elliss.

Linebackers (7)

Nakobe Dean

Haason Reddick

Nolan Smith

Patrick Johnson

Shaun Bradley

Nicholas Morrow

Christian Elliss

Position notes: Dean will be one of two starters at middle linebacker, with T.J. Edwards heading to the Bears.

Morrow played every defensive down for the Bears in 2022, and he’ll likely start opposite Dean.

Christian Elliss had a dominating spring and early summer, and should land a key role.

Entering his second year with the Eagles, Reddick will look to duplicate his 16.5 sacks in 2023.

The special team standout will look to earn a roster spot in 2022.

The first-round pick will drop down a digit from his college number, wearing the No. 3 as a SAM linebacker who’ll watch Hasson Reddick’s every move.

Cornerback (6)

Darius Slay

James Bradberry

Avonte Maddox

Zech McPhearson

Kelee Ringo

CB/S Mekhi Garner

Position notes: Slay is back on a two-year deal.

Bradberry returned on a three-year deal.

Entering his third year, McPhearson will battle Greedy Williams and Kelee Ringo for a roster spot.

A fourth-round pick, Kelee Ringo lands the fifth cornerback role as he continues to develop.

Garner is a long and physical cornerback that can play in both man and zone coverages but needs to play press coverage to flourish truly.

Standing 6-2/ 220 pounds, a switch to safety or the STAR position could help elevate the former LSU defensive back to a roster spot.

Safety (4)

Reed Blankenship

Terrell Edmunds

Sydney Brown

Justin Evans

Position notes: The 2022 undrafted rookie Blankenship is expected to battle Terrell Edmunds and Sydney Brown for the role of a starter.

A star at Illinois, Brown is a rookie who brings versatility and playmaking prowess.

Safeties in Sean Desai’s defense are positionless, and Evans could see time at multiple spots.

Special Teams (3)

Jake Elliott

Rick Lovato

Arryn Siposs

Zentner will battle Arryn Siposs for the punter position, and the veteran and former Auburn Tiger was victorious in Round 1.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire