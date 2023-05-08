Eagles 53-man roster prediction following 2023 NFL draft, rookie minicamp

Philadelphia has done a solid job of retooling its roster after losing ten critical contributors on both sides of the football.

Howie Roseman adjusted in free agency, adding a replacement for just about every player that departed.

The Eagles have almost 90 players on the offseason roster after adding seven draft picks, nine undrafted free agents, and 19 tryout participants.

With Phase Two of off-season workouts beginning, here’s an updated 53-man roster prediction.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts



The All-Pro quarterback and MVP runner-up will arrive for training camp with a contract extension.

#8 Marcus Mariota, QB

The Eagles’ new backup quarterback should be an improvement over Gardner Minshew from a scheme point of view.

Mariota is expected to wear the No. 8, with Arryn Siposs switching to No. 10 for now, along with Tanner McKee.

#10 QB Tanner McKee

The former Stanford quarterback will battle Ian Book for the third quarterback spot. With backups and reserves getting most of the work in preseason games, McKee will win the third quarterback job as a developmental prospect.

#0 D'Andre Swift, RB

Swift will be the first Eagles player in franchise history to wear the No. 0, adding more excitement to his homecoming.

A true dual-threat running back, Swift will be the starter from Day 1.

#23 RB Rashaad Penny

The running back signed a one-year deal with the expectation that he’d run behind the Eagles’ dominant offensive line. He’ll now share carries with D’Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell and could carve out a role as the Eagles’ finisher in the second half.

RB #!14 Kenneth Gainwell

After looking like the early starter for 2023, Kenneth Gainwell could shift to the 2nd or third option at running back after Philadelphia acquired D’Andre Swift.

RB #35 Boston Scott

Scott returned to Philadelphia on a one-year deal and will resume his role as a dual-threat Giant Killer.

Trey Sermon is probably the more natural running back of the two. Still, the Eagles only carried four at the position in 2023, and the former Ohio State star could be the odd man out unless Howie Roseman keeps five.

WR #11 A.J. Brown

The All-Pro will return to Philadelphia for his second year, looking to improve his franchise record of 1,594 yards.

WR #6 DeVonta Smith

The Heisman Trophy winner will look to take the next step as a Pro Bowler and potential All-Pro.

WR #16 Quez Watkins

Watkins will enter a contract year with a chip on his shoulder and competition for the No. 3 wide receiver spot.

#13 WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Olamide Zaccheaus made our list of five veterans Philadelphia should target at the wide receiver position, and on Wednesday, Howie Roseman addressed that need.

Zaccheaus gives Philadelphia a versatile player in the slot, and a local product is returning home as the Plainfield, New Jersey native attended St. Joseph’s Preparatory School.

#87 WR Jadon Haselwood

The former Arkansas wide receiver gives the Eagles additional size on the outside that’s been lacking on the roster.

We’re predicting a surprise roster spot for the undrafted free agent.

TE #88 Dallas Goedert

One of the NFL’s top five tight ends, Goedert will look to take the next step towards All-Pro status.

TE #89 Jack Stoll

Stoll has carved out a role in Philadelphia as a talented blocker and capable backup, but he’ll see competition from Grant Calcaterra, and rookie, Brady Russell.

TE #81 Grant Calcaterra

Calcaterra was expected to be the third tight end unless Philadelphia drafted at the position early on.

Howie Roseman didn’t draft a tight end, but former Colorado pass catcher Brady Russell offers an intriguing prospect who can flourish after the catch.

OL #68 Jordan Mailata

OL #69 Landon Dickerson

OL #62 Jason Kelce

The future Hall of Famer returned to the Eagles on a one-year deal.

#56 Tyler Steen

We’re going out on a limb and predicting the more natural and bigger guard/tackle outlast second-year center/guard Cam Jurgens in this battle.

OL #65 Lane Johnson

The All-Pro signed a massive extension and will spend the offseason rehabbing from abdominal surgery.

OL #50 Fred Johnson

OL #78 Sua Opeta

#51 C/G Cam Jurgens

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jurgens would be about 15 pounds lighter than the average NFL guard but has longer arms than third-round pick Tyler Steen. Depending on the usage rate for Jason Kelce during training camp, it could be Jurgens taking most of the first team reps at the center spot, similar to how things played out in 2022.

If that happens, Steen could spend the bulk of training camp practices getting first-team reps at right guard.

OL #63 Jack Driscoll

The versatile offensive guard/tackle is the primary backup for Lane Johnson but could see his role change drastically with Tyler Steen able to play both positions as well.

DE #55 Brandon Graham

The veteran defensive end returns on a one-year deal, turning down more lucrative offers.

DT 90 Jordan Davis

The second-year defensive tackle returns for a more prominent role.

#98 DT Jalen Carter

Carter signed his contract and will get to work after attending the rookie minicamp.

DE #94 Josh Sweat

Sweat had his best season as a pro in 2022.

#97 Kentavius Street

Trent can play the edge and defensive tackle, giving Sean Desai, another versatile player.

DT #93 Milton Williams

Williams will also have a more prominent role with Javon Hargrave’s departure.

DT #91 Fletcher Cox

The long-time Eagle returned on a one-year deal.

DE #96 Derek Barnett

A solid defensive end and edge setter, Barnett will return after a torn ACL.

#72 DT Moro Ojomo



The former Texas defensive tackle can play multiple positions, giving him the edge over Marlon Tuipulot and Noah Elliss.

LB #17 Nakobe Dean

Dean will be one of two starters at middle linebacker, with T.J. Edwards heading to the Bears.

#41 LB Nicholas Morrow

Morrow played every defensive down for the Bears in 2022, and he’ll likely start opposite Dean.

#57 LB Ben VanSumeren

The Eagles are signing an intriguing prospect to an undrafted free agent deal, bringing in linebacker Ben VanSumeren.

#MichiganState LB Ben VanSumeren is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 6-foot-3, 237lb freak athlete posted a 42.5-inch vertical leap, 29 reps on the bench, and a 10’11” broad jump. His 4.40s 40-yard dash would‘be been the 2nd-fastest among LBs at the Combine. — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) April 30, 2023

VanSumeren transferred to Michigan State from Michigan in 2021, nearly transferring again last year, before removing his name from the portal and sticking in East Lansing.

Ben VanSumeren is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.65 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 93 out of 2652 LB from 1987 to 2023. QTing just to get updated numbers #Eagleshttps://t.co/DdoHP02K40 https://t.co/vnmuqFhqEO pic.twitter.com/Qec3npME9u — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

A super athletic linebacker who has spent time on both sides of the football, last season was his best after finishing third on the team with 81 tackles while making ten starts with the Spartans.

With Roseman looking to upgrade the linebacker spot, VanSumeren takes a spot from Christian Elliss.

LB #7 Haason Reddick

Entering his second year with the Eagles, Reddick will look to duplicate his 16.5 sacks in 2023.

LB #54 Shaun Bradley

The special team standout will look to earn a roster spot in 2022.

#3 LB Nolan Smith

The first-round pick will drop down a digit from his college number, wearing the No. 3 as a SAM linebacker who’ll watch Hasson Reddick’s every move.

LB #48 Patrick Johnson

CB #2 Darius Slay

Slay is back on a two-year deal.

CB #24 James Bradberry

Bradberry returned on a three-year deal.

CB #29 Avonte Maddox

CB #27 Zech Mcphearson

Entering his third year, McPhearson will battle Greedy Williams and Kelee Ringo for a roster spot.

#37 CB Kelee Ringo

The fourth-round pick lands the fifth cornerback role as he continues to develop.

#46 CB/S Mekhi Garner

Garner is a long and physical cornerback that can play in both man and zone coverages but needs to play press coverage to truly flourish.

Standing 6-2, 220 pounds, a switch to safety or the STAR position could help elevate the former LSU defensive back to a roster spot.

S #32 Reed Blankenship

The undrafted rookie is expected to battle Terrell Edmunds and Sydney Brown for the role of a starter.

#26 S Terrell Edmunds



#43 S Sydney Brown

The rookie brings versatility and playmaking prowess to the position.

S Justin Evans

Safeties in Sean Desai’s defense are positionless, and Evans could see time at multiple spots.

#49 Punter/KickerT y Zentner

Zentner will battle Arryn Siposs for the punter position, and we predict that he wins the job.

#45 Rick Lovato

K #4 Jake Elliott

