Eagles 53-man roster: Jordan Howard, rookie JaCoby Stevens among those released or waived

Glenn Erby
In this article:
Even after starting the first preseason game and showing the best pass blocking prowess on the team, Jordan Howard was among the surprise roster cuts.

The Eagles also moved on from Hassan Ridgeway, Le’Raven Clark, and Richard Rodgers among others.

