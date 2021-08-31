Eagles 53-man roster: Jordan Howard, rookie JaCoby Stevens among those released or waived
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Players the Eagles have released/waived/etc.: pic.twitter.com/FJd50q9cZf
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 31, 2021
Even after starting the first preseason game and showing the best pass blocking prowess on the team, Jordan Howard was among the surprise roster cuts.
The Eagles also moved on from Hassan Ridgeway, Le’Raven Clark, and Richard Rodgers among others.
Related
Roster moves: Eagles officially announce 53 man roster after trade, several cuts
Philadelphia Eagles release Andrew Adams
Philadelphia Eagles waive WR John Hightower
Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Travis Fulgham
Eagles trade OL Matt Pryor to the Colts