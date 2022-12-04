Eagles’ 53-man roster heavy with defensive tackles for Week 13 matchup vs. Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles are less than five hours away from returning to the field for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Titans.

The Birds are the favorite and will look to move to 11-1 on the season while maintaining their lead in the NFC.

Jalen Hurts continues to cement his status for a new contract, and at the same time, Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense regained its form after being shredded three weeks ago.

Here’s your updated 53-man roster for Week 13 with Jordan Davis returning.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is in the thick of the MVP race and has major improvements is a significant reason why the Birds are in the driver’s seat for a No. 1 seed. The improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed, and Hurts has an excellent chance at making his first Pro Bowl berth.

#2 CB Darius Slay

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Slay will matchup with rookie Treylon Burks when the scheme calls for it.

#3 WR Zach Pascal

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

#4 K Jake Elliott

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

#6 WR DeVonta Smith

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

DeVonta Smith could be in line for a huge day against Roger McCreary.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick has 8 sacks on the season and is heading towards his third straight year with double-digit takedowns.

#8 P Arryn Siposs

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

#11 WR A.J. Brown

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brown is healthy and looking to control his emotions against his former team.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

#16 WR Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Watkins is starting to find his role with the Eagles’ revamped defense.

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

#18 WR Britain Covey

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The undrafted rookie has been the Eagles’ chief punt return guy.

Story continues

#19 QB Ian Book

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

#21 DB Andre Chachere



Nfl Eagles At Cardinals

#22 S Marcus Epps

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Epps will see his role increase with C.J. Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve.

#24 CB James Bradberry

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Bradberry has statistically been among the top cornerbacks in the NFL this season.

#26 RB Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After running over the Packers in Week 12, Sanders is 100 yards away from his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

#28 CB Josh Jobe

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

#32 S Reed Blankenship

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Blankenship will make his first start at safety with Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve.

#33 CB Josiah Scott

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Scott will start his fourth game in the slot without Avonte Maddox available.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire