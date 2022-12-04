Eagles’ 53-man roster heavy with defensive tackles for Week 13 matchup vs. Titans
The Philadelphia Eagles are less than five hours away from returning to the field for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Titans.
The Birds are the favorite and will look to move to 11-1 on the season while maintaining their lead in the NFC.
Jalen Hurts continues to cement his status for a new contract, and at the same time, Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense regained its form after being shredded three weeks ago.
Here’s your updated 53-man roster for Week 13 with Jordan Davis returning.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Hurts is in the thick of the MVP race and has major improvements is a significant reason why the Birds are in the driver’s seat for a No. 1 seed. The improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed, and Hurts has an excellent chance at making his first Pro Bowl berth.
#2 CB Darius Slay
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Slay will matchup with rookie Treylon Burks when the scheme calls for it.
#3 WR Zach Pascal
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
#4 K Jake Elliott
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
#6 WR DeVonta Smith
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
DeVonta Smith could be in line for a huge day against Roger McCreary.
#7 LB Haason Reddick
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Reddick has 8 sacks on the season and is heading towards his third straight year with double-digit takedowns.
#8 P Arryn Siposs
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
#10 QB Gardner Minshew
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
#11 WR A.J. Brown
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Brown is healthy and looking to control his emotions against his former team.
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
#16 WR Quez Watkins
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Watkins is starting to find his role with the Eagles’ revamped defense.
#17 LB Nakobe Dean
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
#18 WR Britain Covey
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The undrafted rookie has been the Eagles’ chief punt return guy.
#19 QB Ian Book
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
#21 DB Andre Chachere
Nfl Eagles At Cardinals
#22 S Marcus Epps
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Epps will see his role increase with C.J. Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve.
#24 CB James Bradberry
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Bradberry has statistically been among the top cornerbacks in the NFL this season.
#26 RB Miles Sanders
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
After running over the Packers in Week 12, Sanders is 100 yards away from his first 1,000-yard rushing season.
#27 CB Zech McPhearson
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
#28 CB Josh Jobe
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
#32 S Reed Blankenship
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Blankenship will make his first start at safety with Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve.
#33 CB Josiah Scott
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Scott will start his fourth game in the slot without Avonte Maddox available.