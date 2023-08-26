Eagles 53-man roster cuts tracker: QB waived as NFL deadline nears; is a trade brewing?

PHILADELPHIA − The Eagles, like every NFL team, have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to cut their roster from 90 down to 53.

For the Eagles, that process began Saturday. But there's much more to it than just deciding on which 37 players to place on waivers or release.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman is known for making trades. Last year, he acquired safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on cutdown day, and the Eagles then released safeties Anthony Harris.

Injuries also have to be taken into account. If a player is put on injured reserve before cutdown day, that player is done for the season. Linebacker Shaun Bradley and cornerback Zech McPhearson, who both tore their Achilles tendons, are an example. They don't count against the 53-man roster, but they also can't return this season.

But if a team wants to put someone on IR with the designation to return after missing the minimum four games, then that player has to be on the 53-man roster. That could be the case for rookie defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, who suffered a concussion and neck injury in a preseason game.

There's also the practice squad to consider. Any player placed on waivers is eligible for the 16-man practice squad, but that player can also be signed to another team's 53-man roster. That's why players who survive the initial roster cut could still be jettisoned if the Eagles decide to add a player waived by another team.

Here, then, is a list of players waived or released as the Eagles get down to the 53-man limit, according to reports from the NFL Network and ESPN.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks onto the field in front of quarterbacks Tanner McKee (10) and Ian Book (19) before an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

Ian Book, quarterback

Book served as the Eagles' third quarterback last season. But rookie Tanner McKee, the Eagles' sixth-round pick, clearly passed him on the depth chart as the third-string QB. Book never appeared in a game for the Eagles.

Tyree Jackson, tight end

Jackson was a quarterback in college, but converted to tight end after signing a futures contract with the Eagles in Jan. 2021. He got into 14 games over two seasons with the Eagles, with all 3 receptions for 22 yards coming in 2021.

Dan Arnold, tight end

The Eagles signed Arnold during the offseason after he had spent the previous five seasons with four other teams. He played in all 17 games last season with Jacksonville, with 9 catches for 135 yards.

Johnny King, wide receiver

The Eagles signed King on Aug. 9 after he was with Indianapolis as an undrafted rookie free agent. He had 2 catches for 54 yards in the preseason games.

