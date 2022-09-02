Eagles 53-man roster among the NFL’s youngest in 2022
Heading into the 2020 NFL season, Philadelphia had one of the NFL’s oldest rosters, and GM Howie Roseman made it clear that a youth movement would be underway.
The Eagles started to move on from older veterans like Malcolm Jenkins, Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Malik Jackson, Nigel Bradham, and others, replacing them with younger, less expensive talent via the draft and undrafted free agency.
The shift in philosophy in player evaluation has also paid off, and Roseman has rebounded with solid late-round additions.
The Birds are no longer among the older teams in the league, and according to Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice, Philadelphia has the ninth youngest roster in the NFL, heading into the 2022 season.
Eagles 25.7 (9)
The Browns, Lions, Cowboys, and Giants were among the clubs with younger rosters than Philadelphia, and it will make for exciting battles within the division for the next few years.
