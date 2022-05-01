Which of the Eagles 5 newly drafted rookies project to be starters in 2022?

The Eagles landed an A+ draft haul over the weekend, landing two dynamic defenders from Georgia, Jason Kelce’s successor, and A.J. Brown via a trade from the Titans.

Philadelphia is now working to sign undrafted free agents and prepare for the upcoming rookie minicamp and as experts around the league hand out grades, we’re taking a look at projected starters for the upcoming season.

Jordan Davis is a monster at defensive tackle, but could the All-American be forced to wait his turn, along with four others?

Jordan Davis, DT

The No. 13 overall pick is a monster talent, but he’s also slotted behind Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave.

Davis should see 25-28 snaps as a rookie and Jonathan Gannon can move guys around, but there’s no way the All-American from Georgia starts the season opener.

Cam Jurgens, C

The Eagles made it known that Jurgens would have the opportunity to compete for playing time at guard and center.

He’s Jason Kelce’s successor for the future, but it’s hard to see Jurgens outplaying Isaac Seumalo, Nate Herbig, and Jack Driscoll at guard.

Nakobe Dean, LB

It is hard to properly project Dean’s playing time without a physical and checkup for Eagles medical personnel.

With Kyzir White, Haason Reddick, T.J. Edwards, and Davion Taylor already on the roster, Dean can literally take a redshirt year in the NFL if Howie Roseman sees fit.

Kyron Johnson, LB

A rangy and athletic outside linebacker, Johnson won’t start over Haason Reddick, and although he’ll see plenty of time in year one, the vast majority of production will come on special teams.

Grant Calcaterra, TE

Dallas Goedert is the starter and an All-Pro waiting to happen, while Jack Stoll would probably get the call if the Eagles had to trot out double tight ends.

With Calcaterra the clear option on passing downs, he’ll see his share of snaps.

