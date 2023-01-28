Eagles-49ers: Previewing Philadelphia’s NFC Championship Game opponent

The Eagles and 49ers were the top two seeds in this year’s NFC playoff bracket and they’ll meet on Sunday afternoon in the NFC Championship Game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 EST at Lincoln Financial Field, and Philadelphia is currently a 2.5-point home favorite.

The winner will advance to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., against the winner of Sunday night’s Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game.

With kickoff fast approaching, here’s a brief preview of San Francisco ahead of Championship Sunday.

tale of the tape

NFL Ranking

Eagles’ Offense 3rd Overall

49ers Offense 5th Overall

Eagles Defense 2nd Overall

49ers Defense 1st Overall

Hurts vs. Purdy

Last Seven Games

Jalen Hurts Brock Purdy Record 7-0 7-0 Passing Yards per Game 234.0 234.9 Completion Percentage 64.8 66.7 Passing Touchdowns vs. Interceptions 10-3 14-2 Passer Rating 96.8 116.0 Combined Passing and Rushing Touchdowns 17 16

Projected 49ers offense

Projected Offense

QB Brock Purdy RB Christian McCaffrey FB Kyle Juszczyk WR Deebo Samuel WR Brandon Aiyuk TE George Kittle LT Trent Williams LG Aaron Banks C Jake Brendel RG Spencer Burford RT Mike McGlinchey

Projected 49ers defense

Projected Defense

DE Nick Bosa DT Arik Armstead DT Javon Kinlaw DE Samson Ebukam LB Fred Warner LB Dre Greenlaw CB Charvarius Ward CB Jimmie Ward CB Deommodore Lenoir S Talanoa Hufanga S Tashaun Gipson

Offensive stats to know

Christian McCaffrey had 746 rushing yards and 52 catches for 464 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games after being traded from the Panthers to the 49ers.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk went over 1,000 yards; tight end George Kittle had 765 yards and 11 touchdowns, and the versatile Deebo Samuel amassed 864 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns.

Defensive stats to know

San Francisco is led by NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate Nick Bosa, who led the NFL with 18.5 sacks; veteran safety Tashaun Gipson had five interceptions, and safety Talanoa Hufanga had four interceptions.

Dre Greenlaw had 127 tackles and one interception, while All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner had 130 tackles, 2 sacks, and 1 interception.

