Eagles-49ers: Previewing Philadelphia’s NFC Championship Game opponent
The Eagles and 49ers were the top two seeds in this year’s NFC playoff bracket and they’ll meet on Sunday afternoon in the NFC Championship Game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 EST at Lincoln Financial Field, and Philadelphia is currently a 2.5-point home favorite.
The winner will advance to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., against the winner of Sunday night’s Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game.
With kickoff fast approaching, here’s a brief preview of San Francisco ahead of Championship Sunday.
tale of the tape
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
NFL Ranking
Eagles’ Offense 3rd Overall
49ers Offense 5th Overall
Eagles Defense 2nd Overall
49ers Defense 1st Overall
Hurts vs. Purdy
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Last Seven Games
Jalen Hurts
Brock Purdy
Record
7-0
7-0
Passing Yards per Game
234.0
234.9
66.7
Passing Touchdowns vs. Interceptions
10-3
14-2
Passer Rating
96.8
Combined Passing and Rushing Touchdowns
17
16
Projected 49ers offense
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Projected Offense
QB
Brock Purdy
RB
FB
Kyle Juszczyk
WR
Deebo Samuel
WR
Brandon Aiyuk
TE
LT
Trent Williams
LG
Aaron Banks
C
Jake Brendel
RG
Spencer Burford
RT
Projected 49ers defense
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Projected Defense
DE
Nick Bosa
DT
Arik Armstead
DT
Javon Kinlaw
DE
Samson Ebukam
LB
Fred Warner
LB
Dre Greenlaw
CB
Charvarius Ward
CB
Jimmie Ward
CB
Deommodore Lenoir
S
Talanoa Hufanga
S
Tashaun Gipson
Offensive stats to know
Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Christian McCaffrey had 746 rushing yards and 52 catches for 464 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games after being traded from the Panthers to the 49ers.
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk went over 1,000 yards; tight end George Kittle had 765 yards and 11 touchdowns, and the versatile Deebo Samuel amassed 864 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns.
Defensive stats to know
Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco is led by NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate Nick Bosa, who led the NFL with 18.5 sacks; veteran safety Tashaun Gipson had five interceptions, and safety Talanoa Hufanga had four interceptions.
Dre Greenlaw had 127 tackles and one interception, while All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner had 130 tackles, 2 sacks, and 1 interception.
