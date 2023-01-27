Eagles-49ers: Avonte Maddox returning to lineup for NFC Championship Game
The Eagles are heading into the NFC Championship Game with all 22 available starters set to play after Avonte Maddox logged a full practice ahead of Sunday’s matchup.
Maddox and Lane Johnson were full participants, while linebacker T.J. Edwards was a limited participant due to an ankle injury, but has no injury designation.
Maddox missed the last three games with a toe injury but started trending upward last week and was a full participant every day this week.
