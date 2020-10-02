Eagles at 49ers 2020: Game time, TV channel, odds and storylines

Eagles-49ers game time, TV schedule, odds and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles (0-2-1) are traveling to San Francisco to face the 49ers (2-1) on Sunday Night Football.

Here’s everything you need to know:

6:30 p.m.: Eagles Pregame Live on NBCSP

8:20 p.m.: Eagles at 49ers on NBC

11:30 p.m.: Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP

1:30 a.m.: Birds Outsiders on NBCSP

The NBC broadcasters for Eagles-49ers are Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michelle Tafoya.

Merrill Reese, Mike Quick and Howard Eskin will have the call on 94WIP.

The Eagles opened up as 6-point underdogs against the 49ers, according to PointsBet.

The referee for Eagles-49ers is Bill Vinovich. This is Vinovich’s 12th season as an NFL referee. The Eagles are 4-7 all-time with Vinovich as the referee. The last Eagles game he had was the loss to the Patriots last year. In that game the Eagles were penalized 7 times for 39 yards and the Patriots 6 times for 89 yards.

Both teams are banged up

The Eagles and 49ers have both suffered significant injuries this season. In fact, the 49ers have been the more injured team and they’re going into this game without their starting quarterback. But we’ve also seen their depth. The Niners are still a really good team because of all their talented backups. The Eagles don’t have that right now.

That’s why the Niners are favored going into a game with their backup quarterback against the Eagles, who are down several skill players.

Will Wentz respond?

This big storyline for the Eagles all season has been the poor play from Carson Wentz. Through three games he has arguably been the worst quarterback in the NFL. Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said it’s just a matter of time before Wentz starts to play like himself.

But is that going to come Sunday? It’s hard to imagine. He’s going to be playing against a really talented 49ers defense and he’ll be without some key skill players. It doesn’t seem like a great recipe?

Can the D-line carry them?

The Eagles’ defensive line is the most talented position group on the team and it’ll be up to that unit to carry the defense and, really, the entire team. The combination of Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson and Javon Hargrave at defensive tackle should be able to do some damage this week against a shaky interior OL for San Francisco.

And if Derek Barnett can play at a relatively high level, then the group of defensive ends will be pretty good too. That would help a lot.