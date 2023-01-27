Eagles-49ers: 13 more stats to know for NFC Championship Game

Glenn Erby
·7 min read

The San Francisco 49ers are heading to Lincoln Financial Field as the No. 2 overall seed and with the reputation of having the NFL’s top defense.

Even with elite pass rushers and an All-Pro linebacker, this 49ers’ defense has holes and it can be found in the back four, and when teams are able to physically match up with DeMeco Ryan’s defense up front.

Philadelphia (14-3) defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the title game and then watched on Sunday evening, as the Niners (13-4) defeated the Cowboys 19-12 at Levi’s Stadium.

Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards on the ground as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen got back to his superb run-pass ratio on Saturday night, as the Birds ran 69 total plays, 44 of those plays coming on the ground.

With kickoff fast approaching, here are 13 more stats to know.

Eagles offensive line dominance

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Having success in the running game is a must for any team looking to win a Super Bowl and Philadelphia does it better than any team remaining in the postseason.

The Eagles’ dominance can be found in the numbers and the Birds gained 150 yards rushing before any Giants defender attempted to make a tackle.

Jalen Hurts makes the impossible throws look easy

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Eagles star is ranked ahead of Joe Burrow when it comes to completing difficult throws.

Fred Warner is outstanding

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Warner will likely play a role in spying QB Jalen Hurts, containing RB Miles Sanders, and covering TE Dallas Goedert down the deep middle of the field.

Expect A.J. Brown on deep routes

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles may start the contest running the football, but they’re going to look for the shock and awe-approach on the 49ers at some point Sunday.

Brown has been a dominant deep ball receiver this season and the 49ers have struggled to contain it.

Hurts to Goedert

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are going to test the 49ers deep and a lot of that action will take place on the deep seam.

Jonathan Gannon does'nt have to blitz

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Much has been made about the Eagles’ defensive coordinator not blitzing at a high percentage and there’s a reason for that.

He doesn’t have to.

50 of the Eagles’ 77 sacks this season came when rushing four or fewer pass rushers.

49ers run defense is stout

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers have a stout run defense, but they’ll face a bigger bully on Sunday when the Eagles’ offensive line gets to work.

Jalen Hurts in elite company

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Sweat

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Nick Bosa and Haason Reddick are the pass rushers to watch on Sunday, but no player on the field bends and gets around the edge like Josh Sweat.

Fred Warner all-world

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

George Kittle

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s matchup offers two similar and dynamic tight ends in George Kittle (49ers) and Dallas Goedert (Eagles).

Eagles have to jump the in-route

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy loves the in-route and Sunday’s matchup could set up a situation for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, or Kyzir White to log a pick-six.

Jonathan Gannon loves to play a combination of man-zone all while on the move and the veteran defensive coordinator will look to confuse Purdy in space, and down the seams.

Jalen Hurts quick release

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A big reason for Hurts’ drastic improvement this season can be found in his efficient decision-making and quick release.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories