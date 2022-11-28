Eagles 40, Packers 33: Breaking down Green Bay’s Week 12 loss

The Green Bay Packers were unable to overcome the offensive firepower of Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on “Sunday Night Football” as the team with the NFL’s best record steam-rolled the visitors at Lincoln Financial Field to the tune of 500 total yards and 40 points.

The Packers stayed competitive throughout but never could find the winning counterpunch, especially in the second half as the Eagles ran away.

The loss dropped the Packers to 4-8; the Eagles are soaring at 10-1.

To break it all down, here’s what went right, what went wrong and what it all means:

What went right

– Jordan Love took over for an injured Aaron Rodgers and led the Packers on a pair of scoring drives in the fourth quarter. He completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown, good for a passer rating of 146.8. The third-year quarterback looked poised in the pocket, working around pressure and delivering the ball on time down the field, especially to the middle of the field.

– Chrsitian Watson once again showed how devastating his speed can be in the open field. He caught an intermediate pass off a staple “Strike” route in the Packers offense, broke into the clear and outran everyone else to the end zone for a 63-yard score. He also had a clutch fourth-down conversion. The rookie finished with four catches and 111 yards.

– Keisean Nixon keeps gaining confidence as a kick returner. The nickelback looked legitimately dangerous on five returns. Twice, he had a return over 45 yards, including a 53-yarder in the fourth quarter.

– Rudy Ford caused a turnover – momentarily swinging the game – by stripping A.J. Brown near the red zone. Quay Walker returned the fumble to the 13-yard line, and the Packers scored soon after to tie the game at 20. It was the final time the Packers would seriously threaten the Eagles’ hold on the contest.

– The Packers averaged 7.0 yards per play on offense. Both Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love averaged over 8.0 yards per attempt, and Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon gained 107 yards on 20 attempts.

– Jones and Dillon were effective in the passing game, catching six for 80 yards and a score. Dillon also had an explosive run on a 20-yard score. They gained 187 total yards.

– Newcomer Justin Hollins chased down Hurts for a sack and had a team-high two tackles for losses in his Packers debut. He was officially signed on Thursday.

What went wrong

– The Eagles rushed for 363 yards, including 300 combined from Jalen Hurts (157) and Miles Sanders (143). Philadelphia averaged 7.4 yards per rush, gained 21 rushing first downs and scored three rushing touchdowns.

– Matt LaFleur believed there were over a dozen missed tackles by the defense.

– A.J. Brown and Quez Watkins both caught touchdown passes against the man-to-man coverage of Rasul Douglas, a former Eagle.

– Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions in the first half, leading to seven points. He also took three sacks, including two on third down.

– The Eagles converted eight third or fourth downs. The Packers were 2-for-8 on third or fourth down. Philadelphia punted just once.

– The Eagles scored on four straight possessions, including the touchdown before the half, to close out the second half. On the final possession, the Eagles ran three straight times to pick up the game-clinching first down.

– Mason Crosby missed an extra point and Pat O’Donnell averaged only 41.5 yards per punt.

What it all means

The Packers, losers of seven of eight games, are now 4-8 and nearing mathematical elimination in the NFC playoff race. Matt LaFleur’s team ranks 11th in the conference as of Monday and is one of six with at least eight losses in the NFC. FiveThirtyEight gives the Packers a three percent chance of making the postseason, so the miracle playoff run is just about dead. At some point, the Packers are going to sit Aaron Rodgers and turn this thing over to Jordan Love to finish the 2022 season. At this point, it’s a matter of when not if. Rodgers (rib injury) thinks he might be able to play Sunday in Chicago, but we’ll see. It could be the Love show over the final five games of this season. The Packers of 2022 have been reduced to playing for pride and playing for the future before the calendar flipped to December.

What's next

Justin Fields didn’t play because of a shoulder injury in Week 12, but he would be up next for the Packers defense on Sunday in Chicago. The Bears are 3-9 but Fields has been electric on the field as of late, especially as a runner. He’ll have fun watching Jalen Hurts tape this week. The Packers and Bears will go into the NFC North showdown with a combined record of 7-17.

