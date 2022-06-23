Eagles have 4 players make Pete Prisco’s Top 100 NFL Players list for 2022

With NFL training camps set to start in a little over a month, player rankings and top 100 lists are starting to be released and Philadelphia should be well represented.

With the addition of A.J. Brown and Haason Reddick, star power was added to a roster that already includes Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and the NFL’s top offensive line.

CBS Sports Pete Prisco just released his annual top 100 players list, and the Eagles had four players land on the list, with their talented and ascending left tackle getting the highest ranking.

Jordan Mailata, LT, 75

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Mailata was the first Eagle to make the list.

The Eagles just rewarded him with a big contract for a reason. He has developed into a good player with a chance this season to move into the top tier of tackles. He is good in pass protection and good in the run game.

Darius Slay, CB, 85

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Big play Slay makes the list, landing rather low at No. 85 on the list.

He had one of his best seasons in 2021, showing off his ability to lock up in man coverage. With James Bradberry now on board, the Eagles have nice corner combo.

Lane Johnson, RT, 90

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

The Eagles All-Pro makes the list at No. 90 on the list.

When he’s on the field, the Eagles seem to operate much better on offense. He has missed time with injuries, which has hurt, but he’s still one of the best right tackles in the game.

A.J. Brown, WR, 94

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Eagles’ biggest acquisition in the past two years, Brown should immediately upgrade the play of Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles traded to get him from the Titans to liven up their passing game. The only knock on him has been injury issues, but when he’s on the field he’s a big, powerful receiver.

Honorable Mentions

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Dallas Goedert

Haason Reddick

Jason Kelce

