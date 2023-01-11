Eagles have 3 players named to the NFLPA Players’ All-Pro First Team

NFL players wanted more say in the postseason award process and on Wednesday, the NFLPA unveiled the first annual Players All-Pro Team for the 2022 season.

Philadelphia had the NFL’s best record for most of the season and were rewarded with three players making the list, with two coming from the dominant offensive line.

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson landed on the list, while Darius Slay was the lone representative from the Eagles’ stout defense.

NOTE: PLAYERS WHO MISSED 5 OR MORE GAMES AS OF WEEK 15 WERE INELIGIBLE.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson missed out on the Pro Bowl and now Players’ All-Pro votes after he missed five weeks with a lacerated kidney.

Jason Kelce

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Lane Johnson

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Darius Slay

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

