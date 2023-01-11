Eagles have 3 players on 1st players-only all-pro team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFLPA on Wednesday released the first players-only all-pro team and three Eagles made the list: Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Darius Slay.

This all-pro team is the first that includes only player votes but there were a few rules to the process:

Only active NFL players were allowed to vote. If a player missed more than five games as of Week 15, they were ineligible. Players were not allowed to vote for themselves or their teammates. And players were allowed to vote only for their own position groups and the positions they lined up against.

It’s not a big surprise to see Kelce, Johnson and Slay make this list. They’re veterans and have been widely respected by other NFL players throughout their careers.

Just two teams had more than three players picked. The Chiefs and 49ers each had four players named to the team.

The Associated Press All-Pro team will be released later this week. That is the All-Pro team that is referenced most often.

But in the meantimes, here’s a complete look at the players-only team:

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

RB: Josh Jacobs, Raiders

FB: Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

WR: Justin Jefferson, Vikings

WR: Davante Adams, Raiders

TE: Travis Kelce, Chiefs

LT: Trent Williams, 49ers

LG: Joel Bitonio, Browns

C: Jason Kelce, Eagles

RG: Zack Martin, Cowboys

RT: Lane Johnson, Eagles

Edge: Nick Bosa, 49ers

Edge: Myles Garrett, Browns

iDL: Chris Jones, Chiefs

iDL: Aaron Donald, Rams

NT: Dexter Lawrence, Giants

LB: Roquan Smith, Ravens

LB: Fred Warner, 49eres

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers

SS: Derwin James, Chargers

CB: Patrick Surtain II, Broncos

CB: Darius Slay, Eagles

K: Jason Myers, Seahawks

P: Tommy Townsend, Chiefs

PR: KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys

KR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons

Core teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Commanders

Core teamer: Justin Hardee, Jets

LS: Morgan Cox, Titans

