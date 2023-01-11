Eagles have 3 players on 1st players-only all-pro team
Eagles have 3 players on 1st players-only all-pro team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The NFLPA on Wednesday released the first players-only all-pro team and three Eagles made the list: Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Darius Slay.
This all-pro team is the first that includes only player votes but there were a few rules to the process:
Only active NFL players were allowed to vote. If a player missed more than five games as of Week 15, they were ineligible. Players were not allowed to vote for themselves or their teammates. And players were allowed to vote only for their own position groups and the positions they lined up against.
It’s not a big surprise to see Kelce, Johnson and Slay make this list. They’re veterans and have been widely respected by other NFL players throughout their careers.
Just two teams had more than three players picked. The Chiefs and 49ers each had four players named to the team.
The Associated Press All-Pro team will be released later this week. That is the All-Pro team that is referenced most often.
But in the meantimes, here’s a complete look at the players-only team:
QB: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
RB: Josh Jacobs, Raiders
FB: Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
WR: Justin Jefferson, Vikings
WR: Davante Adams, Raiders
TE: Travis Kelce, Chiefs
LT: Trent Williams, 49ers
LG: Joel Bitonio, Browns
C: Jason Kelce, Eagles
RG: Zack Martin, Cowboys
RT: Lane Johnson, Eagles
Edge: Nick Bosa, 49ers
Edge: Myles Garrett, Browns
iDL: Chris Jones, Chiefs
iDL: Aaron Donald, Rams
NT: Dexter Lawrence, Giants
LB: Roquan Smith, Ravens
LB: Fred Warner, 49eres
FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
SS: Derwin James, Chargers
CB: Patrick Surtain II, Broncos
CB: Darius Slay, Eagles
K: Jason Myers, Seahawks
P: Tommy Townsend, Chiefs
PR: KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys
KR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons
Core teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Commanders
Core teamer: Justin Hardee, Jets
LS: Morgan Cox, Titans
Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast
Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube