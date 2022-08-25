Eagles 2nd joint practice with Dolphins canceled

glenn erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles will practice alone in South Florida on Thursday after the Miami Dolphins announced the cancellation of joint practice No. 2 due to non-Covid-19-related circumstances.

Shortly after canceling practice, Miami issued a statement saying the team had a stomach bug going around the facility and would be taking precautions.

The Dolphins will meet virtually as a team as the two teams prepare to still have their preseason finale at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night.

