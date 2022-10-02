Eagles 29, Jaguars 21: Jacksonville loses sloppy game in the rain

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-2 with a 29-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

After jumping out to an early 14-0 lead with a pick six followed by an 80-yard touchdown drive, the Jaguars offense struggled to deal with rainy, windy conditions for the rest of the day. The team fumbled often, dropped plenty of passes, and didn’t score in the second or third quarters.

Meanwhile, the Eagles leaned on a powerful rushing attack that steamrolled over the Jaguars defense for four rushing touchdowns.

Here’s how it all went down Sunday:

Jaguars MVP of the game: WR Jamal Agnew

The Jaguars are still waiting for Agnew to make a big play in the return game, but he was a surprisingly active part of the offense early in the game. Trevor Lawrence found him wide open for a 24-yard gain in the first quarter before hitting Agnew on a four-yard touchdown pass that gave the Jaguars a 14-0 lead.

Much later in the game, Agnew made another appearance on an eight-yard touchdown reception that cut into the Eagles’ lead. It was too little, too late, but Agnew still finished with 50 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Eagles MVP of the game: RB Miles Sanders

Prior to Sunday, Jacksonville was stonewalling opposing running backs. The Jaguars defense was allowing an average of 55 rushing yards per game, and even held reigning NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor in check in Week 2.

But the Jaguars struggled to stop the run in Week 4, giving way for the Eagles ground game to bulldoze its way to more than 200 yards.

Sanders led the way with 134 yards on 27 carries, including a pair of touchdown runs.

Jaguars play of the game: Andre Cisco’s 59-yard pick six

Story continues

The Jaguars got the opening kickoff, but started the game with a quick punt. That didn’t matter because Jacksonville still got out to a 7-0 start thanks to Cisco.

Cisco got his first career interception two weeks ago during a win against the Indianapolis Colts.

It was over when Haason Reddick got his second strip sack of the game, forcing yet another Trevor Lawrence fumble and the Eagles’ fifth takeaway of the game.

It was Reddick’s second forced fumble of the quarter and ruined one last chance at a game-tying drive for the Jaguars.

Stat that says it all: Six drops and five fumbles for the Jaguars offense

After the Cisco pick six, the Eagles took care of the football with a run-heavy attack that racked up time of possession, first downs, and points. The Jaguars did the opposite with a pass-heavy attack that yielded drops and fumbles left and right.

Despite rainy, wet conditions, the Jaguars gave James Robinson the ball on just eight carries.

Up next: The Jaguars are back at home for a divisional game against the winless Houston Texans.

After squeaking out a tie with the Colts in Week 1, the Texans have lost three straight, including a 34-24 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire