Eagles up 29-14 after latest Trevor Lawrence turnover

The Jaguars scored the first 14 points of Sunday’s game against the Eagles, but it has been a nightmare for them since the start of the second quarter.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown an interception and lost three fumbles, including one on a Haason Reddick sack in the fourth quarter. Reddick recovered the ball and the Eagles cashed in their good field position with a Miles Sanders touchdown run.

A two-point try was no good, but the Eagles are still up 29-14 with just under nine minutes left to play.

Sanders is now up to 118 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon and all four Eagles touchdowns have come on the ground with Jalen Hurts and Kenneth Gainwell also finding the end zone.

