Eagles have 27 players on the opening 2022 NFL Pro Bowl ballot

In this article:

The NFL opened fan voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl, with 27 Philadelphia Eagles players listed on the initial ballot (which you can find here).

The list includes previous Pro Bowler like Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, Darius Slay, and Lane Johnson, while Philadelphia had a running back make the list as well, but it wasn’t Miles Sanders.

1. QB Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts has 2,159 passing yards and 547 rushing yards.

2. RB Jordan Howard

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Howard has 211 rushing yards in 3 games subbing for Miles Sanders, who did not make the initial ballot.

3. WR DeVonta Smith

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Smith leads the Eagles with 603 receiving yards.

4. WR Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Watkins has 408 receiving yards.

5. WR Jalen Reagor

Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Reagor has 171-yards receiving.

6. TE Dallas Goedert

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Goedert has 429 yards receiving.

7. LT Jordan Mailata

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Eagles starting left tackle could be a year or two away.

8. RT Lane Johnson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Johnson has been dominant since returning from his 3 game absence.

9. C Jason Kelce

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Kelce is headed to another Pro Bowl, which could be his final.

10. LG Landon Dickerson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Dickerson has been dominant as a rookie and like Mailata, could be a year or two away from his first nod.

11. RG Jack Driscoll

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Starting in place of Brandon Brooks, Driscoll has been solid.

12. DE Josh Sweat

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sweat has 3.5 sacks on the season and hasn’t played up to his new contract.

13. DE Derek Barnett

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Barnett has 2.0 sacks on the season.

14. DT Javon Hargrave

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Hargrave leads the Eagles with 6 sacks, but he’s slowed down from his earlier historic pace.

Story continues

15. DT Fletcher Cox

(AP Photo/David Becker)

Cox has 1 sack and 16 tackles.

16. ILB T.J. Edwards

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards is second on the team with 66 tackles.

17. OLB Davion Taylor

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebackers Davion Taylor (52) and T.J. Edwards (57) during first half action at Ford Field Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

Detroit Lions

Taylor has 40 tackles in 5 starts.

18. CB Darius Slay

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week, Slay is definitely a Pro Bowler.

19. CB Avonte Maddox

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Avonte Maddox is having his best season as a pro.

20. CB Steven Nelson

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Nelson has been solid opposite Darius Slay.

21. FS Anthony Harris

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ free safety is starting to play better.

22. SS Rodney McLeod

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

McLeod has to play better.

23. K Jake Elliott

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott has made almost 88% of his field goals this season.

24. LS Rick Lovato

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles long time long snapper.

25. P Arryn Siposs

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Siposs has become one of the top young punters in the league.

26. RS Jalen Reagor

Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

27. ST Shaun Bradley

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley (54) celebrates a play against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

A likely Pro Bowler at this point, Bradley is among the league leaders in special teams tackles.

1

1