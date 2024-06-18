Eagles 2024 training camp: When rookies and veterans will report

The NFL announced the report dates and locations for all 32 teams’ training camps ahead of the 2024 season. Philadelphia will hold its training camp at the NovaCare Complex.

The Eagles rookies will report on Tuesday, July 23, and veterans will report on Tuesday, July 23. The team will hold one open practice, and tickets went on sale Tuesday, June 18.

The team value joint practice reps, and they’ll get some quality competition this summer after Jeff McLane reports that New England will host Philadelphia for one session before their preseason matchup.

The Eagles will face the Ravens, Patriots, and Vikings during their preseason slate of games.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire