Eagles' 2024 schedule highlighted by Brazil trip and primetime games

We’ve known for a while that the Eagles are opening their season in São Paulo, Brazil, but now we know the rest of their 2024 schedule.

Here’s a closer look with the full schedule at the bottom:

• Let’s start with the trip to Brazil. This will be the first NFL game ever played in South America and the first Friday night game on opening weekend in over 50 years.

Each NFL team is going to have to play an international home game once every eight years. It’s just a part of the rotation. The Eagles will still have eight home games in 2024. Owner Jeffrey Lurie is proud to be hosting the first-ever game in South America.

“We stepped up and thought let’s do it in South America and Brazil, a really dynamic country,” Lurie said at the NFL owners meetings this offseason. “And then we won’t be doing that as the rotation goes through.”

• After that long trip to Brazil in Week 1, the Eagles will get some extra time before hosting the Falcons on Monday Night Football in Week 2. That is probably much appreciated. That MNF game will obviously be on ESPN, which means Jason Kelce will be a part of the pregame show and halftime.

It’ll also be a home opener in primetime against Kirk Cousins for the third straight season. The Eagles beat Cousins’ Vikings 24-7 in Week 2 of 2022 and beat the Vikings 34-28 in Week 2 of 2023.

• The Eagles have five primetime games scheduled in 2023. They continue to be a huge draw for national audiences and get a ton of primetime games. Since 2000, the Eagles are second in the NFL in primetime games:

Cowboys: 111

Eagles: 105

Packers: 104

Steelers: 99

Patriots: 96

Giants: 96

Broncos: 92

Colts: 86

Bears: 85

Ravens: 80

To put this in perspective, the Lions have the fewest primetime games since 2000 with just 31.

• Based on 2023 win totals, the Eagles are tied for the 21st-toughest schedule in 2024. Their opponents had a combined winning percentage of .491 last season. Based on 2023 success, the Eagles have the easiest schedule among NFC East teams:

t-6. Giants: .516

t-12. Cowboys: .505

t-16. Commanders: .502

t-21. Eagles: .491

Of course, using last year’s win percentages probably isn’t the best way to gauge strength of schedule. But based on projected win totals in 2024, the Eagles’ schedule is even easier, ranking 24th out of 32 teams, according to Sharp Football.

• The Eagles have a Week 5 bye, which is very early. They have 13 straight weeks of games after that. This is the earliest Eagles bye week since they had one in Week 4 of the 2016 season.

• Three straight division games to end the season against the Commanders, Cowboys and Giants. That second Cowboys game will likely go a long way in determining the NFC East winner.

• There’s a tough four-game stretch from Weeks 10-13. The Eagles are at Dallas, then come home to face the Commanders but are then on the road against the Rams and Ravens in back-to-back weeks. That’s three of four games against some of the best teams the Eagles will face in 2024 and on the road.

• A nice part of the schedule is that after Week 12, the Eagles won’t need to get on a plane. Four of their final six games are at home and the other two (Ravens and Commanders) are drivable.

• The Eagles rank eighth in the NFL this season in terms of travel mileage, according to Bill Speros of bookies.com. A big chunk of that is obviously the long trip to Brazil.

In total, the Eagles will travel 22,756 miles:

Here’s the full 2024 schedule:

!Week 1 — vs. Packers on Sept. 6 at 8:15 p.m. in São Paulo on Peacock/NBC10

#Week 2 — vs. Falcons on Sept. 16 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Week 3 — at Saints on Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 4 — at Buccaneers on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 5 — BYE WEEK

Week 6 — vs. Browns on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 7 — at Giants on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 8 — at Bengals on Oct. 27 at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

*Week 9 — vs. Jaguars on Nov. 3 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC10

Week 10 — at Cowboys on Nov. 10 at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

$Week 11 — vs. Commanders on Nov. 14 at 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

*Week 12 — at Rams on Nov. 24 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC10

Week 13 — at Ravens on Dec. 1 at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Week 14 — vs. Panthers on Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 15 — vs. Steelers on Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Week 16 — at Commanders on Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 17 — vs. Cowboys on Dec. 29 at 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Week 18 — vs. Giants TBD

! Friday Night Football

* Sunday Night Football

# Monday Night Football

$ Thursday Night Football

Preseason schedule

Week 1: at Ravens on Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSP+

Week 2: at Patriots on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. on NBC10

Week 3: vs. Vikings on Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. on NBC10

