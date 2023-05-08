Eagles 2023 undrafted free agents with the best chance to make the 53-man roster

The Eagles signed nine undrafted free agents after selecting seven players in the 2023 NFL draft last weekend.

Philadelphia added two offensive tackles, two wide receivers, two cornerbacks, one linebacker, a punter, and a tight end.

Howie Roseman has built a stacked roster with few holes, but there’s always room for more depth, and a potential contributor or under-the-radar starter.

With Phase Two of the offseason workout program starting on Monday, here’s a look at the undrafted free agents with the best chance to make a 53-man roster.

Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

A talented player with an All-American pedigree, Ricks started at LSU playing in 2020 and 2021 and transferred to Alabama for the 2022 season. Ricks played 25 games during his collegiate tenure, compiling 44 total tackles, five interceptions, and two touchdowns.

A high-profile prospect, Ricks offers a dazzling pedigree with inconsistent results. He could be a key contributor if he can tap into that potential while learning from Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle made 12 appearances with 11 starts in 2022, helping the Cardinals average 200.6 rushing yards per game for the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the FBS.

Reid played 628 total snaps, almost exclusively at left tackle; he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, and eight quarterback hurries in 314 pass block snaps and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.9.

The Georgia native is an intriguing prospect and could replicate Josh Sills from 2022, making the roster as an undrafted free agent.

Ty Zentner, Punter/Kicker, Kansas State

The Eagles didn’t bring in or work out any punters, giving Zentner a chance to take the punter job away from Arryn Siposs.

The Kansas State punter/kicker didn’t start playing football until his senior year of high school. Zentner spent time at Butler Community College before joining Kansas State University. He was a punter/kicker, making 11 field goals and recording a season-long 72-yard punt.

Two punts showing what Ty Zentner is capable of, we haven't seen a punt like this in years in Philly and you really won't see much better vs. Texas, not sure where it landed as it outkicked the camera (maybe @tyxzentner knows), but near the goaline and sideways out of bounds pic.twitter.com/aNvYrtBAjR — Greg – PhillyCoverCorner (@greghartpa) May 1, 2023

LSU, CB, Mekhi Garner

Garner played at Navarro College for one season, then Louisiana for three seasons before transferring to LSU in 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound corner started every game in his lone season at LSU, leading the Tigers with eight pass breakups. He has elite size for a cornerback and could be a candidate for a switch to the STAR position or a more hybrid role.

Arkansas, wide receiver, Jadon Haselwood

Haselwood is the one player to watch. A former Georgia prep legend once compared to A.J. Green. Haselwood played at Oklahoma for three seasons until transferring to Arkansas following Head Coach Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC. During his time at Oklahoma and Arkansas, he compiled 1,438 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Haselwood led Arkansas with 59 receptions in 2022 and could be a potential fourth or fifth wide receiver for Brian Johnson’s explosive offense.

Michigan State, linebacker, Ben VanSumeren



If Philadelphia doesn’t sign a linebacker in the next 90 days, then VanSumeren likely made a good impression.

The Michigan State linebacker offers dynamic size and athletic ability.

Ben VanSumeren is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.65 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 93 out of 2652 LB from 1987 to 2023. QTing just to get updated numbers #Eagleshttps://t.co/DdoHP02K40 https://t.co/vnmuqFhqEO pic.twitter.com/Qec3npME9u — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

A super athletic linebacker who has spent time on both sides of the football, last season was his best after finishing third on the team with 81 tackles while making ten starts with the Spartans.

VanSumeren can claim a roster spot at the Eagles’ weakest position group.

