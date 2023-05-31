Eagles’ 2023 training camp preview: A look at the quarterbacks

The Eagles 2023 NFL offseason is in full swing, and as Howie Roseman retools a roster that’ll look entirely different on defense, we’re previewing the quarterback position.

After two years of uncertainty, Jalen Hurts is the man in Philadelphia and the NFC after leading the franchise to its second Super Bowl appearance in the past five years.

An All-Pro and MVP Runner up, Hurts helped reset the market after signing a massive contract extension.

With the bulk of the offseason now complete and OTAs looming, we’re kicking off our Eagles 2023 training camp preview series by checking in on the quarterbacks.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts significantly improved in 2022, leading the Eagles (14-3) to the Super Bowl while amassing Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and MVP nominations.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star led Philadelphia to a 14-1 regular season record (.933 winning percentage) as a starter, completing 306-of-460 (66.5%) attempts for 3,701 yards (8.0 avg.), 22 TDs, 6 INTs, and 101.6 passer rating, while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 TDs. In total, Hurts combined for 4,461 yards and 35 TDs.

Now blessed with a massive contract extension, he’s the face of the franchise and one of the NFL’s top five quarterbacks.

The Falcons released Mariota after he started the first 13 games in 2022. Mariota, a Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon and the No. 2 overall pick for the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL draft signed a two-year deal with Atlanta as an unrestricted free agent last offseason.

Mariota gives the Eagles a competent backup with Marcus Mariota moving on, and it’s fair to say that he’s an upgrade at the position in regards to what Philadelphia likes to do offensively with the RPO and designed quarterback runs.

The winningest quarterback in Notre Dame school history, Book was claimed off waivers from the Saints after the initial 53 man cut downs and spent most of the 2022 season as the Eagles’ No. 3 quarterback, a role that has not afforded him any snaps this season.

Book was a healthy scratch most weeks but was elevated to the backup spot and in uniform when Eagles starter Jalen Hurts missed two December games with a shoulder injury.

Book will now compete for the third quarterback role after Philadelphia drafted Tanner McKee.

Tanner McKee

The quarterback factory rolls on after the Philadelphia Eagles selected former Stanford QB Tanner McKee with the 188th pick in the 2023 NFL draft

At 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds, McKee is a towering traditional pocket passer and nothing like All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts.

McKee offers some mobility and has slightly above-average arm strength, good football instincts, and scheme versatility.

In 2022 at Stanford, McKee was 264 of 426 passing, for 2,947 yards, with 13 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and 74 carries for -90 yards and two touchdowns.

The idea is that Philadelphia will develop McKee and flip him for assets down the line.

