Eagles 2023 training camp preview: A look at the running backs

The Eagles’ 2023 NFL offseason is almost complete, and as Howie Roseman retools a roster that’ll look entirely different on defense, we’re previewing the running back position.

Philadelphia signed former Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny to replace Miles Sanders, and the hope was that he could help decrease some of Hurts’ designed runs.

They added more explosiveness at the position, trading for former Lions running back D’Andre Swift.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With the first week of OTAs now complete, we’re following up on the quarterback’s preview by focusing on the ball carriers.

D'Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift at Eagles OTAs. Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

The Eagles typically operate with a crowded backfield, and Swift will now make six running backs on the current roster and four guys who could potentially see snaps each Sunday.

Swift, a former second-round pick by the previous Lions staff, has logged 1,680 yards and 18 TDs on 364 carries in three years with Detroit. A true dual threat, Swift also logged 1,198 receiving yards and seven additional scores on 156 catches.

He’ll complement Rashaad Penny and is a mirror image of Kenneth Gainwell.

Advertisement

Kenneth Gainwell

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After averaging just 24.1 during the regular season, Gainwell averaged 97.5 scrimmage yards against the Giants and 49ers, putting his dual-threat abilities on display.

Even with Rashaad Penny signing in free agency, and D’Andre Swift acquired during the draft, Gainwell will see his role increase as Philadelphia works to surround Jalen Hurts with elite talent.

Rashaad Penny

When healthy, Penny is one of the most productive running backs in the NFL, averaging 5.7 yards per carry for his career and 6 yards per carry over the past two years.

A first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018, Penny played college football at San Diego State.

Advertisement

In 2017, he led the nation with 2,248 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on 289 carries, finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting and garnering first-team All-American and All-Mountain West honors.

Penny had the best season of his career in 2021, rushing for 749 yards and six touchdowns, but he was limited to only ten games, and he hasn’t played over ten since his rookie season.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Scott re-signed with Philadelphia on a one-year, $2 million deal.

Last season while playing 170 offensive snaps in the regular season, Scott rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 54 attempts and can be an asset in the passing game. Scott also excelled in the kickoff return game, averaging 27.1 yards, including a career-best 66-yarder against the New York Giants in Week 14.

Advertisement

Scott added 32 yards and a touchdown on six carries in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Giants and then logged 21 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run, on six carries in the NFC Championship Game victory over San Francisco.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

San Francisco selected the Ohio State product in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with Sermon lasting one season in the Bay Area, before being waived and landing with the Eagles.

Sermon had just two carries for 19 yards on the season, but he offers potential with athleticism and elite size for the position.

The 2023 training camp could be his final NFL shot after being unable to overtake Boston Scott for carries last season.

Advertisement

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A native of Mansfield, Texas, the 5-foot-11, 209-pound Brooks became the fourth player in Oklahoma Sooners history to post three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Signed by the Eagles as a 2022 undrafted free agent, Brooks spent the first half of the season on the practice squad before being released in late November.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire