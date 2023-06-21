Eagles 2023 training camp preview: Looking at the offensive tackle position

NFL training camps are fast approaching, and after a offseason of improvement, Philadelphia appears locked in repeating as NFC East champs.

The Eagles build from the inside out, and after watching two key contributors leave for the AFC, Howie Roseman added reinforcements to an elite offensive line.

We’re looking at Jeff Stoutland’s group early on before the team returns to the NovaCare Complex.

The Eagles had Good-Jones in for a workout in November, and he has ties to the organization.

A star offensive tackle with the Calgary Stampeders, Good-Jones originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State after the 2020 NFL draft and was released following training camp.

With Calgary in 2021, Good-Jones played in seven regular-season games, starting seven at right tackle.

Good-Jones started 49 games at Iowa State, was named honorable mention all-Big 12 Conference in 2017 and 2018, and first-team all-conference in 2019.

Chim Okorafor

Breakdown: The NAIA standout played two basketball seasons at Cal Poly Pomona, then transferred to Riverside City Community College in 2019, Missouri Southern in 2020, and Pitt State after that. He landed in Kansas at Benedictine for the 2022 season, playing three games.

Ravens to Eagles!

Chim Okorafor is headed to the Eagles Rookie Mini Camp next weekend! pic.twitter.com/8BcsgUJA2K — Benedictine Football (@RavenFootballBC) April 29, 2023

How he fits: A raw but talented athlete, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive line offers intriguing size as a developmental prospect.

Trevor Reid

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle made 12 appearances with 11 starts in 2022, helping the Cardinals average 200.6 rushing yards per game for the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the FBS.

Reid played 628 total snaps, almost exclusively at left tackle; he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, and eight quarterback hurries in 314 pass block snaps and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.9.

The Georgia native is an intriguing prospect, potential contributor, and asset that could flourish under Jeff Stoutland.

An All-Pro and the top right tackle in the NFL, Johnson will retire an Eagle after signing a one-year, $33 million extension.

Johnson made his fourth Pro Bowl and second all-pro team and had the second-highest offensive tackle grade in the NFL this year, according to Pro Football Focus (behind Laremy Tunsil) and the No. 1 pass blocking grade.

Johnson played at the University of Florida and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.

After making the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster, he was waived and claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson made eight starts in 23 games with Cincinnati during his three years with the team.

Johnson can play guard or tackle, and at 6-7, 325 pounds, he fits what Jeff Stoutland likes.

The Eagles signed Mailata to a four-year contract extension before the start of last season, so he’s under contract through 2025.

Philadelphia will look for Mailata to take the next steps toward being a Pro Bowler and All-Pro.

Johnson was signed after the Tennessee Titan signed Le’Raven Clark off Philadelphia’s practice squad to their 53-man roster.

He spent time on and off the practice squad and offered some intriguing value.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Johnson in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

Johnson made six starts in 29 total games with the Texans before spending time on the Dolphins and Chiefs roster this summer.

Jack Driscoll

The Eagles initially selected Driscoll in the fourth round (145th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Auburn.

During the 2021 season, he appeared in a career-high 512 snaps over nine starts.

IN 2022, Driscoll made three starts across 17 games (one at LT, two at RT) and played a key role for an offense that scored a franchise-record 477 points, including team records in scrimmage TDs (57) and rushing TDs (32).

The Eagles re-signed Toth after releasing the versatile lineman during the initial wave of free agency.

Toth missed the entire 2022 season on the PUP list with a knee injury suffered late in the 2021 regular-season finale.

The former Army right tackle entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, having appeared in 17 NFL games with one start.

He also has spent time with the Cardinals and will battle Sua Opeta for a roster spot.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire