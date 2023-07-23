Eagles 2023 training camp preview: Full schedule, storylines to watch

After months of waiting, we’re just three days away from rookies and veterans reporting to the NovaCare Complex for Eagles training camp.

Philadelphia is a Super Bowl contender, and favorite to repeat as NFC East and NFC Champions after retooling on defense and returning the league’s most explosive offense.

Here’s everything you need to know about Eagles’ 2023 training camp schedule and three storylines.

Initial schedule

Here’s the training camp schedule that the Eagles released, which features ONE practice open to the public.

Tuesday, July 25 Report day Wednesday, July 26 10:00 a.m. practice Thursday, July 27 10:00 a.m.closed practice Friday, July 28 10:00 a.m. practice Saturday, July 29 Off day Sunday, July 30 10:00 a.m. practice Monday, July 31 10:00 a.m. closed practice Tuesday, August 1 10:00 a.m. practice Wednesday, August 2 Off day Thursday, August 3 10:00 a.m. practice Friday, August 4 10:00 a.m. practice Saturday, August 5 10:00 a.m.closed practice Sunday, August 6 (at Lincoln Financial Field) 7:00 p.m. Open practice Monday, August 7 Off day Tuesday, August 8 10:00 a.m.closed practice Wednesday, August 9 10:00 a.m. practice Thursday, August 10 10:00 a.m. practice Friday, August 11 10:00 a.m.closed practice Saturday, August 12 Eagles @ Ravens Sunday, August 13 Off day

Key acquisitions--re-signings

Agreed to terms with DE Brandon Graham on a one-year contract.

Agreed to terms with C Jason Kelce on a contract.

Agreed to terms with RB Rashaad Penny on a one-year contract.

Signed RB Boston Scott to a one-year contract.

Agreed to terms with CB James Bradberry on a three-year contract.

Signed DT Fletcher Cox to a one-year deal.

Agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with CB Darius Slay.

Agreed to terms with cornerback Greedy Williams on a one-year deal.

Agreed to terms with quarterback Marcus Mariota on a one-year deal.

Agreed to terms with safety Justin Evans on a one-year deal.

Agreed to terms with linebacker Nicholas Morrow on a one-year deal.

Signed T Lane Johnson to a new contract.

Signed S Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract.

Agreed to terms with DL Kentavius Street on a one-year contract.

Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with WR Olamide Zaccheaus.

Agreed to terms with QB Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season.

Eagles agreed to trade a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 219 overall) to the Lions in exchange for RB D’Andre Swift and a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 249 overall).

Key Departures

Seven key Eagles starters or contributors joined other organizations, as T.J. Edwards (Bears), Javon Hargrave (49ers), Andre Dillard (Titans), Miles Sanders (Panthers), Kyzir White (Cardinals), Gardner Minshew (Colts), and Marcus Epps (Raiders) all departed.

Jalen Hurts is the man now

The moves secure Hurts with Philadelphia for the future while allowing GM Howie Roseman to strike first on resetting the quarterback market.

Hurts gets a no-trade clause in the deal while freeing up about $2 million in cap space for the Eagles to continue retooling the roster.

Offensive Firepower

D'Andre Swift at Eagles OTAs. Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

An offense that already included two 1,000-yard receivers, an elite tight end, and an All-Pro quarterback added D’Andre Swift via trade and Rashaad Penny via free agency.

Howie Roseman then added Olamide Zaccheaus to bolster the receiving corps.

Them Georgia Boyz

After drafting Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean in 2022, Howie Roseman tripled down, adding three more star performers in Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo.

Philadelphia now has five Georgia defenders on the roster and could look to add more in future drafts.

After missing on previous high-profile draft picks, the Eagles have focused on landing elite SEC athletes on both sides of the football.

New Playcallers

