Eagles 2023 training camp preview: Full schedule, storylines to watch
After months of waiting, we’re just three days away from rookies and veterans reporting to the NovaCare Complex for Eagles training camp.
Philadelphia is a Super Bowl contender, and favorite to repeat as NFC East and NFC Champions after retooling on defense and returning the league’s most explosive offense.
Here’s everything you need to know about Eagles’ 2023 training camp schedule and three storylines.
Initial schedule
Here’s the training camp schedule that the Eagles released, which features ONE practice open to the public.
Tuesday, July 25
Report day
Wednesday, July 26
10:00 a.m. practice
Thursday, July 27
10:00 a.m.closed practice
Friday, July 28
10:00 a.m. practice
Saturday, July 29
Off day
Sunday, July 30
10:00 a.m. practice
Monday, July 31
10:00 a.m. closed practice
Tuesday, August 1
10:00 a.m. practice
Wednesday, August 2
Off day
Thursday, August 3
10:00 a.m. practice
Friday, August 4
10:00 a.m. practice
Saturday, August 5
10:00 a.m.closed practice
Sunday, August 6 (at Lincoln Financial Field)
7:00 p.m. Open practice
Monday, August 7
Off day
Tuesday, August 8
10:00 a.m.closed practice
Wednesday, August 9
10:00 a.m. practice
Thursday, August 10
10:00 a.m. practice
Friday, August 11
10:00 a.m.closed practice
Saturday, August 12
Eagles @ Ravens
Sunday, August 13
Off day
Key acquisitions--re-signings
Agreed to terms with DE Brandon Graham on a one-year contract.
Agreed to terms with C Jason Kelce on a contract.
Agreed to terms with RB Rashaad Penny on a one-year contract.
Signed RB Boston Scott to a one-year contract.
Agreed to terms with CB James Bradberry on a three-year contract.
Signed DT Fletcher Cox to a one-year deal.
Agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with CB Darius Slay.
Agreed to terms with cornerback Greedy Williams on a one-year deal.
Agreed to terms with quarterback Marcus Mariota on a one-year deal.
Agreed to terms with safety Justin Evans on a one-year deal.
Agreed to terms with linebacker Nicholas Morrow on a one-year deal.
Signed T Lane Johnson to a new contract.
Signed S Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract.
Agreed to terms with DL Kentavius Street on a one-year contract.
Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with WR Olamide Zaccheaus.
Agreed to terms with QB Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season.
Eagles agreed to trade a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 219 overall) to the Lions in exchange for RB D’Andre Swift and a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 249 overall).
Key Departures
Seven key Eagles starters or contributors joined other organizations, as T.J. Edwards (Bears), Javon Hargrave (49ers), Andre Dillard (Titans), Miles Sanders (Panthers), Kyzir White (Cardinals), Gardner Minshew (Colts), and Marcus Epps (Raiders) all departed.
Jalen Hurts is the man now
The moves secure Hurts with Philadelphia for the future while allowing GM Howie Roseman to strike first on resetting the quarterback market.
Hurts gets a no-trade clause in the deal while freeing up about $2 million in cap space for the Eagles to continue retooling the roster.
Offensive Firepower
An offense that already included two 1,000-yard receivers, an elite tight end, and an All-Pro quarterback added D’Andre Swift via trade and Rashaad Penny via free agency.
Howie Roseman then added Olamide Zaccheaus to bolster the receiving corps.
Them Georgia Boyz
After drafting Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean in 2022, Howie Roseman tripled down, adding three more star performers in Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo.
Philadelphia now has five Georgia defenders on the roster and could look to add more in future drafts.
After missing on previous high-profile draft picks, the Eagles have focused on landing elite SEC athletes on both sides of the football.