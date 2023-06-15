Eagles’ 2023 training camp preview: Looking at the tight end position

The Eagles have star power at every offensive position, and tight end is no different, with Dallas Goedert sitting on the brink of All-Pro status.

Still, Philadelphia loves to employ a ton of 12 personnel and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will undoubtedly look for an upgrade in production at the No. 2 tight end spot.

With training camp fast approaching, here’s a training camp preview of the Eagles’ tight end position.

Dallas Goedert

Goedert was on his way to an All-Pro caliber season before hurting in a Week 10 loss to the Commanders.

The emerging tight end still caught 55 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in just 12 games in the regular season. His performance in the Super Bowl — 6 catches for 60 yards proves he is capable on the biggest stage. Goedert signed a four-year extension during the 2021 season to keep him in Philadelphia through 2025 and 2023 is about earning his first Pro Bowl nod and even more accolades.

The former Oklahoma and SMU pass catcher saw action in 15 games, with two starts, while Dallas Goedert was injured.

Calcaterra caught five passes for 81 yards as a rookie in an offense dominated by Dallas Goedert and other pass catchers.

The Eagles like to employ two tight end sets, and Calcaterra is a more polished pass catcher than Jack Stoll. If Philadelphia stands pat at tight end, Calcaterra will have a chance to excel as a second pass-catching tight end in the Eagles system.

How they view Calcaterra will definitely be determined by the moves made in the NFL draft.

Jack Stoll

Stoll has a role in this offense and logged 574 snaps (49%) this season, taking over as the Eagles’ top tight end when Goedert missed five games with a shoulder injury.

Stoll caught 11 passes for 123 yards in 2022, with seven catches for 74 yards coming with Goedert out of the lineup.

The former Nebraska tight end is an above-average blocker when the Eagles are in their 12-personnel package, which the team utilizes often.

Dalton Keene

Keene, 23, was a third-round pick of the Patriots in 2020, Keene saw action in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards during his rookie season but missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

Keene spent time on the Eagles practice squad during the 2022 season.

A guy switching positions can always be a fun story, but the facts remain that Tyree Jackson has all the athletic talent, but he’s yet to put it together on the field.

Jackson’s total offensive snaps were down from 171 last year to 34 in 2022 and the 2023 training camp could be his final shot in the NFL.

Philadelphia is stacked on both sides of the football.

Still, after the initial wave of free agency, we believed they’d continue searching for depth at edge rusher, punter, tight end, and linebacker.

Arnold logged nine catches for 135 yards last season in Jacksonville after Evan Engram emerged for Doug Pederson.

Arnold has experienced success as a pass catcher, and in 2020, he hauled in 31 out of 45 targets for 438 yards and four touchdowns. He finished with a career-high 35 receptions in 2021, splitting time with the Panthers (three games) and Jaguars (eight games).

With Arnold on the roster, Philadelphia now has Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Tyree Jackson, and Dalton Keene as training camp approaches.

