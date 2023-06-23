Eagles’ 2023 training camp preview: Jalen Hurts joins an elite tier of NFL quarterbacks

The Eagles 2023 NFL offseason is in full swing, and as Howie Roseman retools a roster that’ll look entirely different on defense, we’re previewing the quarterback position.

After two years of uncertainty, Jalen Hurts is the man in Philadelphia and the NFC after leading the franchise to its second Super Bowl appearance in the past five years.

An All-Pro and MVP Runner up, Hurts helped reset the market after signing a massive contract extension.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With the bulk of the offseason now complete and OTAs looming, we’re kicking off our Eagles 2023 training camp preview series by checking in on QB1.

General information

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Jalen Hurts

Height: 6′ 1″

Weight: 223 lbs

Age: 24

College: Alabama/Oklahoma

Free Agent Year: 2028

Background

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A 2020 second-round pick, Hurts signed a 4-year, $6,025,171 contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, including a $1,941,944 signing bonus, $2,825,815 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,506,293.

Over his first two seasons, Hurts had a 59% completion percentage with 4,063 yards passing, 21 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 1,056 rushing yards.

Advertisement

Hurts significantly improved in 2022, leading the Eagles (14-3) to the Super Bowl while amassing Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and MVP nominations.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star led Philadelphia to a 14-1 regular season record (.933 winning percentage) as a starter, completing 306-of-460 (66.5%) attempts for 3,701 yards (8.0 avg.), 22 TDs, 6 INTs, and 101.6 passer rating, while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 TDs. In total, Hurts combined for 4,461 yards and 35 TDs.

Expected Role

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Now listed among the elite quarterbacks in the NFL, Hurts is the face of the franchise and one of the NFL’s top five quarterbacks.

Advertisement

Hurts averaged 8.0 yards per attempt last season and added almost 800 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

The expectation is that Eagles brass will work to protect the quarterback, but continue with designed runs and RPOs.

Bottom Line

After some initial debate about whether he’d be an elite NFL signal caller, Hurts has amassed a 22-8 record as a starter in the regular season since the 2021 campaign (second behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes) and has won 17 of his last 18 regular-season starts.

Now among the top passers in the NFL, Hurts led a group 22 quarterbacks who dropped back 250 times in 2022 with a 96.3 passer rating and an average target depth of 11.1..

Advertisement

According to the Eagles official website, those numbers are from straight dropbakcs and the rating doesn’t include the play-action passes, screens, and run pass option calls.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire