Eagles 2023 schedule: Ranking the 14 quarterbacks Philadelphia will face by tier

The 2023 NFL schedule has been revealed, and the Philadelphia Eagles will face seven quarterbacks leading 2022 playoff teams.

The most brutal schedule in the league, the Eagles will open up in New England on a Tom Brady appreciation afternoon.

Likely MVP candidates

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs –Week 11: Monday

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets –Week 6: Sunday

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys — Week 9/Week 14

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills –Week 12

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks –Week 15: Sunday

Mahomes is the reigning NFL MVP and will be a front-runner for the award as long as he’s connected to Andy Reid. Rodgers heads to the Jets, flush with offensive weapons and a top-five defense. Dak Prescott will be an MVP candidate if he can cut down on his interceptions and win two or three big games down the stretch. Josh Allen has a loaded Bills squad, while Geno Smith has dynamic weapons on offense and a weak NFC West to heighten his chances.

Experienced veterans

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers –Week 3: Monday

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals –Week 17: Sunday

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams –Week 5: Sunday

Daniel Jones, New York Giants — Week 16/Week 18

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings –Week 2: Thursday

Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal and will have another opportunity to prove he’s a full-time starter. Murray could miss the first half of the season, eliminating any shot of an MVP campaign. He’ll work to show Jonathan Gannon that Caleb Williams isn’t the answer in 2024. Matthew Stafford will look to get the rebuilding Rams back to the playoffs. Daniel Jones signed a new deal and will play with even larger expectations. Kirk Cousins should be on the MVP tier, but he’s had too many inconsistent moments on the biggest stage.

Young guns

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders — Week 4/Week 8

Mac Jones, New England Patriots — Week 1 Sunday

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers –Week 13: Sunday

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins –Week 7: Sunday

Sam Howell is the guy in Washington, and the former Tarheels star will look to cement his legacy. Mac Jones has an actual legit offensive coordinator in New England and should regain his rookie form. Brock Purdy could miss time with the elbow injury suffered in the NFC Championship loss. Purdy is the guy in San Francisco and could be on the MVP tier by the season’s end. Tua Tagovailoa contemplated retirement before returning for the Dolphins’ offseason program.

QBs to beat Eagles in Nick Sirianni era

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

